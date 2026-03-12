SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg is Investigating Third Fifth Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg has launched an investigation into whether certain officers and directors of Fifth Third Bancorp failed to manage Fifth Third Bancorp in an acceptable manner, breaching their fiduciary duties, and whether Fifth Third Bancorp and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result. The investigation relates to a lawsuit filed on February 26, 2026, in which dozens of institutional investors sued Fifth Third Bancorp for ignoring red flags and concealing a subprime auto loan fraud by Tricolor Holdings.

Joining our investigation comes at no cost to you. Contact us, and we will let you know what remedies you have available as a Fifth Third Bancorp shareholder, and what you can expect in the process. If you currently own Fifth Third Bancorp stock, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors. To learn more about Lowey Dannenberg, our attorneys, and our success, please visit us at www.lowey.com.

