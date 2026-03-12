Jomboy Media and Fanatics Announce Multi-Platform Partnership Across Sportsbook and Markets

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Betting and Gaming today announced a new comprehensive partnership with Jomboy Media, the creator-led sports media company behind some of the most influential baseball content on the internet. The multi-platform collaboration spans Fanatics Sportsbook and Fanatics Prediction Markets, bringing integrated fan experiences across Jomboy Media’s flagship shows and social channels throughout the 2026 baseball season.

The partnership establishes Fanatics Sportsbook as the Exclusive Sportsbook Partner across Talkin’ Yanks, Talkin’ Giants, and Breakdowns, while Fanatics Prediction Markets will serve as the Exclusive Prediction Markets Partner across Talkin’ Baseball (the top-ranked baseball podcast in the world), Jomboy Media’s broader baseball programming including Baseball Today and Baseball Trivia, as well as the company’s fast-growing content franchise The Warehouse Games, an original sports league modeled on backyard competitions.

This collaboration reflects Fanatics Betting and Gaming’s continued commitment to meeting fans where they are by partnering with creators who have built deeply engaged communities around the sports they love.

“Jomboy Media has built one of the most influential fan-driven sports media platforms anywhere,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, SVP Brand Marketing, Fanatics Betting & Gaming. “Their ability to turn baseball moments into culture and conversation is unmatched. By integrating Fanatics Sportsbook and Fanatics Prediction Markets directly into their shows and social content, we’re connecting with fans in the places they already spend their time.”

The partnership integrates Fanatics across Jomboy Media’s ecosystem through branded show segments, custom social formats, and creator-led content designed to meet baseball fans where they already engage with the game. By tapping into Jomboy Media’s signature storytelling style and deep knowledge of baseball culture, the collaboration will highlight betting insights, predictions, and interactive fan moments tied to key points across baseball and football calendars.

Integrations will also appear alongside Jomboy Media’s widely viewed Breakdowns video series featuring licensed MLB footage, with programming rolling out throughout the season from Opening Day through the postseason for Jomboy Media’s highly engaged community of more than 35 million across YouTube, social media, and podcasts.

"We couldn’t be more excited to keep growing the game alongside Fanatics, which has built such an undeniable presence in sports. For us, this partnership was never about a traditional sponsorship. It was about finding a partner that understands how our community lives and breathes baseball and wants to be part of that experience with us,” said Courtney Hirsch, CEO of Jomboy Media. “We're bringing Fanatics Sportsbook and Prediction Markets into the podcasts, the shows, the breakdowns, The Warehouse Games — all of it. This season is just the starting line, and our community is going to feel it in a way that's authentic to how we've always done things at Jomboy Media.”

About Jomboy Media

Co-founded by Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien and Jake Storiale in 2017, Jomboy Media has grown into one of the top creator-led sports media companies, building a community of more than 35 million actively engaged sports fans through podcasts, video, and live digital programming.

The company is known for its signature approach to interpreting the game – turning the moments fans can’t stop talking about into must-watch storytelling by slowing plays down, breaking them apart, and explaining what actually happened. Jomboy Media develops and owns a slate of original shows, including three of the most listened-to baseball podcasts in the world, led by Talkin’ Baseball, as well as viral video franchises like Breakdowns and fan-favorite series like The Warehouse Games and That’s Cricket.

In 2025, MLB invested a minority stake in Jomboy Media, marking the first time a professional sports league partnered with a creator-led media company, unlocking unprecedented access to official footage and expanded distribution.

Learn more by following @JomboyMedia across platforms or at https://jomboymedia.com/ .

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Fanatics Betting & Gaming is building an online and retail (physical location) sports betting (“Sportsbook”), online casino (“iGaming”), online prediction market (“Markets”) real-money platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS and Android to approximately 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Sportsbook is available online in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Fanatics Casino is available for download on iOS and Android in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Markets is available for download on iOS and Android across 24 states.

