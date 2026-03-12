WhiteBIT Expands into Africa — Joins Ghana’s Crypto Regulatory Sandbox

VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteBIT , the largest European exchange by traffic, has announced its selection as one of 11 companies invited to participate in Ghana’s pioneering crypto regulatory sandbox. The sandbox, launched by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission in collaboration with the Bank of Ghana, is designed to test and refine regulated digital asset trading in a controlled environment.







WhiteBIT’s inclusion in the sandbox marks a major milestone in the company’s strategic expansion into the African market. As crypto adoption accelerates across the continent, WhiteBIT’s regulated platform and compliance expertise position it to play a central role in helping shape the next generation of digital finance infrastructure.

“WhiteBIT’s mission has always been to deliver secure, compliant, and accessible crypto services,” said Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of W Group, which WhiteBIT is a part of. “Being selected for Ghana’s regulatory sandbox not only underscores our commitment to responsible market expansion but also reflects our confidence in Africa’s potential to lead in digital finance.”

The sandbox initiative invites selected licensed firms to operate under regulatory supervision while sharing insights and data that will inform future licensing frameworks for virtual asset service providers (VASPs). The pilot aims to ensure that crypto trading and related services evolve in a manner that protects consumers, enhances transparency, and fosters financial innovation.

A Fast‑Growing Crypto Market

Ghana has emerged as one of Africa’s most dynamic markets for digital asset adoption. According to Chainalysis, Ghana ranks among the top five crypto adoption hubs in Africa, alongside Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. More broadly, Africa is currently the third-largest region globally in crypto adoption, following the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America markets.

According to the central bank, 3 million Ghanaians — approximately 17 % of the adult population — actively use cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and stablecoins, for trading, payments, and remittances.

In December 2025, Ghana’s parliament approved the Virtual Asset Service Providers Bill, which legalizes cryptocurrency trading under clear licensing and compliance standards, further creating a solid basis for institutional participation.

Opportunity for Responsible Innovation

Ghana’s regulated sandbox initiative and passage of comprehensive crypto laws signal a strategic shift toward integrating digital assets into the country’s broader financial ecosystem. For WhiteBIT, participation in this program offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with regulators, technologists, and local partners to refine best practices that could extend well beyond Ghana’s borders.

“As Africa’s crypto landscape continues to evolve, WhiteBIT looks forward to supporting innovation and enabling next-generation financial services through regulated and trustworthy platforms,” Nosov added.

About WhiteBIT