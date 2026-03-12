ANSR Recognized for Workspace Design at National Real Estate Awards

BENGALURU, KA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ANSR has been formally recognized at the 2026 Economic Times Real Estate Conclave and Awards, securing top honors within the commercial real estate sector. The organization received the primary award in the Shared Space master category and was specifically designated as the Emerging Shared Space Brand of the year during the national industry ceremony. This recognition highlights the organization's strategic focus on developing specialized physical infrastructure to support advanced enterprise operations. For organizations evaluating comprehensive facility solutions and operational frameworks for their global teams, ansr.com/global-capability-center details the foundational architecture required to establish high-performance capability hubs.

The development of these recognized flexible environments stems from a specific operational insight gathered over two decades of industry experience. Through the comprehensive process of establishing more than two hundred capability centers globally, ANSR identified a significant gap in the commercial real estate market. The organization observed that modern global capability centers do not operate like traditional domestic enterprises, nor do their complex operational requirements fit into standard, generic coworking environments. While standard shared spaces existed abundantly in the market, purpose-built infrastructure designed specifically to house and support the unique demands of global capability centers remained largely unavailable to multinational corporations seeking immediate operational scale.

To address this critical infrastructure deficit, ANSR engineered a new category of flexible workspaces specifically calibrated for enterprise velocity and global collaboration. These recognized facilities are purpose-built to accommodate the intricate operational requirements of distributed international teams, focusing heavily on enterprise-grade scale and real capability development rather than mere desk density. The architectural and operational design prioritizes seamless technological integration, robust data security protocols, and dedicated collaborative zones that allow offshore teams to integrate flawlessly with their international headquarters. The J Block facility stands as a primary operational example of this specific vision in action, demonstrating how physical space can directly accelerate capability development.

The Economic Times Real Estate Conclave and Awards serves as a premier national platform designed to celebrate and honor established industry leaders across the residential, commercial, and property technology segments. The rigorous evaluation process analyzes innovation, operational execution, and overall market impact to determine the organizations driving structural evolution within the Indian real estate sector. The inclusion of specialized capability center infrastructure in this year's recognitions signals a broader market acknowledgment of the shifting commercial real estate landscape, where enterprise agility and specialized operational environments are increasingly valued over traditional, rigid corporate leasing structures. For a complete detailed list of all recognized industry leaders and specific category winners from the event, professionals can review the official ETRECA 2026 media release.

Building physical infrastructure for global capability requires a fundamental departure from traditional facility management. Modern capability centers function as the central nervous system of global enterprises, requiring highly specialized physical environments that support advanced engineering, specialized research and development, and complex artificial intelligence orchestration. Standard commercial leasing models often force enterprises into lengthy commitments that restrict operational agility, while generic coworking spaces frequently lack the rigorous security frameworks and dedicated bandwidth necessary for enterprise operations. The recognized ANSR facilities bridge this operational divide by offering the flexibility of shared environments combined with the strict compliance standards, technological infrastructure, and brand integration capabilities demanded by global organizations.

This formal industry recognition serves to affirm the organization's foundational strategy regarding enterprise infrastructure. As multinational corporations continue to expand their operational footprints across key global talent hubs, the demand for purpose-built, highly secure, and rapidly scalable physical environments continues to accelerate. By engineering workspaces that directly support distributed team integration and strategic capability development, ANSR ensures that physical infrastructure acts as an operational catalyst rather than an administrative bottleneck. The recent industry accolades validate the approach that building specialized infrastructure for global capability is a distinct architectural and operational discipline entirely separate from traditional commercial real estate development.

ANSR is the definitive global leader in establishing and operating Global Capability Centers. With over 200+ GCCs established and more than 250k+ people hired for Fortune 500 companies across key innovation hubs, ANSR combines unparalleled strategic insight, proven execution capabilities, and proprietary technology solutions to help enterprises build and grow their global teams. Managing over 12M+ sq ft of enterprise workspace and bringing 20+ years of experience to the sector, the organization has created $2B+ in investments. As creators of the revolutionary 1Wrk platform and a thriving 3.6M+ GCC Professionals Network, ANSR continues to redefine how enterprises achieve operational excellence and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. To know more, visit ansr.com.

