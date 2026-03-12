Now EV Announces Expansion of Solar Panel Installation Services Across Additional Service Areas

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, UK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Now EV, a renewable energy installation company based in Leighton Buzzard, has announced the expansion of its solar panel installation services to additional communities across the surrounding region. The development introduces the company's primary renewable energy service to more households and businesses throughout nearby towns, including Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Dunstable, Bletchley, and Wolverton. The expansion reflects increasing interest in photovoltaic energy systems as property owners explore practical methods of producing renewable electricity and managing energy costs.

Now EV was established in 2021 and has developed a local reputation for installing photovoltaic systems designed to convert sunlight into usable electricity. The company's solar panel installation service focuses on rooftop solar arrays integrated with inverter technology, allowing properties to generate power directly from solar radiation. As more homes consider renewable energy options, the expansion of services into neighbouring locations allows additional communities to access photovoltaic installations and related renewable energy solutions.

Solar energy adoption has continued to grow throughout the United Kingdom in recent years as households and organisations seek ways to reduce electricity consumption from conventional sources. Photovoltaic systems provide one approach by converting sunlight into electrical energy through solar panels mounted on residential or commercial rooftops. These systems typically include mounting structures, solar inverters that convert direct current into alternating current, and monitoring systems that track electricity generation.

The service expansion announced by Now EV will allow residents in several additional areas to access the company's solar panel installation expertise. Installations typically begin with a property assessment designed to evaluate roof orientation, shading conditions, and anticipated energy demand. The results of the assessment help determine the most suitable photovoltaic array configuration for each building. This process is intended to ensure that solar panel systems are designed to perform effectively within the conditions specific to the property.

The increasing availability of photovoltaic technology has also contributed to broader awareness of renewable energy opportunities within local communities. Solar installations may help properties generate electricity during daylight hours, potentially reducing reliance on traditional energy sources. Systems connected to the electrical grid may also allow excess electricity to be exported, depending on the applicable grid arrangements.

Now EV's approach to installation has focused on completing projects with a dedicated in-house team rather than subcontracted labour. According to the company, maintaining a consistent installation team allows each project to be completed with careful attention to electrical safety, mounting structure installation, and inverter configuration. The company notes that this model also supports communication between installers and property owners during the design and installation stages.

Michael Harryman, founder and owner of Now EV, commented on the company's decision to extend its solar panel installation service to additional locations. "Interest in renewable electricity continues to grow as property owners look for practical energy solutions," Michael Harryman said. "Expanding solar panel installation services to neighbouring communities allows more households to explore photovoltaic technology and understand how solar energy systems operate in real-world conditions."

The expansion comes as many communities across Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire continue to explore renewable energy adoption. Local authorities and environmental organisations have frequently highlighted solar power as one component of broader efforts to encourage sustainable energy production. Rooftop solar panel systems remain one of the more visible forms of renewable electricity generation within residential neighbourhoods.

Now EVs' installations incorporate photovoltaic panels, inverter technology, and supporting electrical components that convert solar radiation into usable electricity. Inverters play a central role in the system by transforming the direct current generated by solar panels into alternating current suitable for domestic electrical systems. Monitoring tools can also be included to allow property owners to review electricity generation data and system performance.

While solar panel systems vary depending on roof design, shading, and energy usage patterns, the underlying technology remains based on photovoltaic cells that generate electricity when exposed to sunlight. Advances in panel efficiency and inverter technology have gradually improved the performance of modern solar installations. As a result, photovoltaic systems are increasingly considered by homeowners as part of broader discussions around energy management and sustainability.

The announcement of expanded service coverage represents a step in Now EV's continued development as a regional renewable energy installer. Since its founding, the company has focused on photovoltaic installations designed for residential properties while also supporting small commercial projects. The expansion into additional towns is intended to ensure that solar installation services remain accessible to property owners across a wider service area.

Local interest in renewable energy continues to develop as communities explore different methods of producing electricity and improving energy efficiency. Solar panel installations represent one technology that allows properties to generate renewable electricity directly from sunlight without fuel consumption or emissions during operation. As awareness of renewable energy technologies grows, installers across the region have reported increasing enquiries related to photovoltaic systems.

The introduction of Now EV's solar panel installation services into additional locations reflects this broader trend of renewable energy adoption. By expanding service coverage across several nearby towns, the company aims to support local households that are evaluating solar energy as part of their long-term energy planning.

Now EV continues to operate from its base in Leighton Buzzard while providing renewable energy installations across the surrounding region. The company's solar panel installation service is now available to residents and businesses in Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Dunstable, Bletchley, Wolverton, and nearby communities. Property owners interested in learning more about photovoltaic energy systems can contact Now EV for further information regarding solar panel installation and renewable energy technologies.









###

For more information about NowEV, contact the company here:



NowEV

Michael Harryman

1525591591

energy@nowev.co.uk

46 Harris Meadow Leighton Buzzard, LU7 3SH