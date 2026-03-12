Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. Advances Aerial Agriculture with Precision Spraying Equipment for Growing Market

Bend, Oregon, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. continues to strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding precision agriculture sector by providing advanced aerial spraying systems designed to meet the increasing demands of modern agricultural operations. The Bend, Oregon-based company specializes in developing equipment that enables aerial applicators to achieve greater precision, efficiency, and productivity in crop management applications.

The global precision agriculture market, projected to reach $22.5 billion by 2034 with a compound annual growth rate of 9.18%, reflects mounting pressures from food security concerns, labor shortages, and the need for sustainable farming practices. These market dynamics have created unprecedented demand for sophisticated aerial application technologies that can deliver precise chemical applications while minimizing waste and environmental impact.

Kawak Aviation's aerial spraying equipment portfolio addresses these challenges through a comprehensive range of solutions engineered specifically for rotary and fixed-wing agricultural aircraft. The company's flagship KFlow 200 electric spray pump exemplifies this approach, offering variable-speed control that enables pilots to adjust application rates in real-time based on field conditions and crop requirements.

"Agricultural aviation operators face increasingly complex demands from growers who need precise application services delivered efficiently across large acreages," said a spokesperson for Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. "Our equipment helps operators meet these challenges by reducing pilot workload, improving spray accuracy, and ultimately increasing the revenue potential of each flight hour."

The company's auxiliary hydraulic systems have demonstrated particular value for Bell helicopter operators, with installations on 206L, OH-58, and Model 47 aircraft delivering productivity improvements of up to 30 percent. These systems integrate seamlessly with existing aircraft configurations while providing the hydraulic power necessary for modern spray boom operations.

Beyond pump and hydraulic systems, Kawak Aviation manufactures specialized components including boom valve assemblies with crisp hydraulic actuation, retrofit kits featuring step-less flow control to eliminate pressure surges, and custom accessory drive gearboxes. Each component undergoes rigorous testing to ensure reliability in demanding agricultural environments where equipment failure can result in significant crop losses and operational delays.

The emphasis on precision and reliability reflects broader industry trends toward data-driven agriculture. Modern aerial applicators must navigate volatile weather patterns, resource constraints, and increasingly stringent environmental regulations while maintaining profitable operations. Equipment that enhances application accuracy directly impacts chemical usage efficiency, reducing both operational costs and environmental footprint.

"The evolution of agricultural aviation requires equipment manufacturers to think beyond traditional spray systems," noted another representative from Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. "We focus on developing solutions that integrate with modern precision agriculture practices while maintaining the ruggedness and reliability that aerial applicators depend on."

All Kawak Aviation products meet Federal Aviation Administration approval standards, ensuring compliance with aviation safety regulations while delivering the performance characteristics required for agricultural operations. This certification process underscores the company's commitment to producing equipment that meets the dual demands of aviation safety and agricultural effectiveness.





Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. has served the agricultural aviation industry for over three decades, developing mission equipment for utility aviation applications. The company maintains engineering, manufacturing, and FAA Part-145 certified repair station capabilities at its Oregon facility, supporting operators throughout North America and internationally.

For more information about Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc., contact the company here:



Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

(541) 385-5051

sales@kawakaviation.com

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc.

20690 Carmen Loop

Bend, OR 97702, United States