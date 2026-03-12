Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico Announces 2026 Commencement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA), an online public school serving students in grades K–12 statewide, will host its graduation ceremony on May 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque.

A total of 229 students will graduate from NMDCA this school year, including 37 who completed their requirements earlier this year. Many enrolled after falling significantly behind in credits in traditional school settings before finding a path forward through NMDCA.

Nearly 45 percent of students enrolling during the 2024–25 school year entered credit-deficient, reflecting the school’s role in supporting students who need a second chance to graduate. With targeted credit recovery and academic intervention supports, 58 percent of those students got back on track toward graduation, while another 30 percent maintained expected credit progress. For families across rural, Tribal, and urban communities, that progress is creating renewed opportunity.

Serving More Than 3,000 Students Across New Mexico

NMDCA reflects the diversity of New Mexico communities and serves a student population that is more diverse than the statewide average, with 61 percent Hispanic/Latino students and 13 percent Native American students. The school serves many students requiring additional academic and learning supports including special education services and ELL. Families across New Mexico choose NMDCA for flexibility, academic recovery opportunities, and improved student well-being.

"The online learning environment has been a great fit for my student. The teachers are engaged, the curriculum works, and using technology as part of his daily learning has helped prepare him for the kind of tools and independence he’ll need in college,” said Albertha A., a parent of a student at Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico.

NMDCA offers various career and technical education (CTE) courses, allowing 7–12th graders to explore careers, prepare for college and the workforce and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as arts and design, digital technology, energy and natural resources, hospitality, business, marketing and health science.

“Graduation represents more than an academic achievement for our students,” said Katrina Mohamed, Vice President of School Services. “During their time at NMDCA, they build the academic foundation and real-world skills to take the next step with confidence, exploring their interests through experiences like career and technical education courses that help shape what comes next after high school.”

A Proven Public School Option for New Mexico Families

NMDCA is a state-wide virtual public school operating under New Mexico state accountability standards. The school provides:

New Mexico-certified teachers delivering live, interactive instruction

Career and technical education (CTE) pathways that allow 7–12th graders to explore careers, prepare for the workforce and earn industry-recognized certifications in fields such as art, entertainment & design; digital technology; energy & natural resources; healthcare & human services; hospitality, events & tourism; management & entrepreneurship and marketing & sales

Advanced coursework, honors and dual enrollment options

Clubs, school activities and in-person engagement opportunities statewide

Credit recovery opportunities and additional academic support for students pursuing alternative pathways to graduation

Special Education services and individualized supports for eligible students with disabilities

About Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico

Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA) is an online public school serving students in grades K-12 across New Mexico, offering a blend of core academic subjects and career-focused programs. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, NMDCA is tuition-free, authorized by Santa Rosa Consolidated Schools and Chama Valley Independent School District. The school helps students gain valuable skills for future success, whether in higher education or the workforce. Explore more at nmdca.k12.com.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in virtual education, serving more than three million students across the country. K12 provides families with flexible learning options, including online public and private schools, personalized tutoring and accredited homeschool curriculum. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc.