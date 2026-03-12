Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. is Investigating Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF) for Potential Violations of the Federal Securities Laws and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Xponential Fitness (“Xponential” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPOF) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On February 26, 2026, Xponential reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, including a much larger-than-expected loss and a projected 16% decline in revenue in 2026. Xponential also announced that its “has agreed to pay $17.0 million over a 12-month period” and “recently finalized a $22.75 million settlement (to be paid out over a thirty-five month period) with over 500 current and former franchisees” to settle allegations that it had misled franchisees over financial projections and the financial health of certain fitness studios.

On this news, Xponential’s stock price fell $3.79 per share, or 47.08%, to close at $4.26 per share on February 27, 2026.

If you suffered a loss in XPOF, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah at (914) 733-7256 or via email to afarah@lowey.com or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. at (914) 733-7278 or via email at vcappucci@lowey.com.

