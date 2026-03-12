Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Asset Purchase Agreements Report 2026 and Directory of Deals Signed Since 2019 by the World's Leading Life Science Companies

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asset Purchase Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2019-2026 report provides a comprehensive analysis of asset acquisition transactions across the global life sciences industry. Designed for business development, licensing, and corporate strategy professionals, the report delivers detailed insight into how companies structure asset purchase deals and negotiate the financial terms behind these transactions.



Fully revised and updated, the report analyzes asset purchase agreements announced since 2019, providing a detailed view of how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies acquire business assets, product assets, royalty interests, and technology assets through strategic transactions.



Each deal record includes financial terms where available and links to detailed online deal records and contract documents filed with regulators when publicly disclosed. This combination of deal data, financial benchmarking, and contract access enables users to evaluate comparable transactions and structure more effective asset acquisition strategies.



Key Benefits

Save Significant Research Time: Access a consolidated database of asset purchase deals rather than searching multiple press releases, databases, and regulatory filings.

Access a consolidated database of asset purchase deals rather than searching multiple press releases, databases, and regulatory filings. Benchmark Asset Purchase Deal Structures: Understand how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies structure asset acquisition agreements across business units, products, technologies, and royalty streams.

Benchmark Asset Purchase Deal Structures: Understand how pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies structure asset acquisition agreements across business units, products, technologies, and royalty streams.

Analyze Financial Terms with Confidence: Review disclosed financial information - including headline deal values, upfront payments, milestones, and royalty arrangements - to benchmark transaction values and structures.

Access Real Contract Documents: Where available, explore SEC-filed asset purchase agreements, providing deeper insight into the contractual provisions behind real-world deals.

Identify the Most Active Asset Acquisition Dealmakers: Discover which companies are most active in asset acquisitions and analyze their strategic transaction activity.

Track Industry Trends: Analyze asset purchase dealmaking trends since 2019 across companies, therapeutic areas, and technology types.

What's Included in the Report

Analysis of asset purchase dealmaking trends since 2019

Overview of asset acquisition deal structures and transaction models

Review of the leading asset purchase deals by headline value

Profiles of the top 25 most active asset purchase dealmakers

Detailed analysis of deals organized by company, therapeutic area, technology type, and industry sector

A comprehensive deal directory covering asset purchase transactions announced since 2019

Links to online deal records and contract documents where available

Due Diligence Insights from Real Agreements

Asset ownership and transfer rights

Financial payment structures and transaction values

Intellectual property rights and technology transfer provisions

Commercialization and development obligations

Royalty structures and ongoing financial participation

Contract duration and termination provisions

Why This Report Matters



Asset purchase transactions are an important strategic tool in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, enabling companies to acquire technologies, products, and royalty streams to strengthen their pipelines and portfolios.



By combining comprehensive deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract documents, this report provides the intelligence needed to evaluate acquisition opportunities, structure stronger asset purchase agreements, and negotiate more effectively.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in asset purchase dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Types of assets purchased

2.3. Trends in asset purchase deals since 2019

2.3.1. Asset purchase dealmaking by year

2.3.2. Asset purchase dealmaking by phase of development

2.3.3. Asset purchase dealmaking by industry sector

2.3.4. Asset purchase dealmaking by therapy area

2.3.5. Asset purchase dealmaking by technology type

2.3.6. Asset purchase dealmaking by most active company

2.4. Reasons for entering into asset purchase partnering deals

2.4.1. Business assets

2.4.2. Product assets

2.4.3. Royalty assets

2.4.4. Technology assets

2.5. The future of asset purchase deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of asset purchase deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Asset purchase agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading asset purchase deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top asset purchase deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active asset purchase dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active asset purchase dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Asset purchase deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Asset purchase deals with contracts



Deal directory

Deal directory - Asset purchase dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - Asset purchase dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - Asset purchase dealmaking by technology type

