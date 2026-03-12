Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Co-development Agreements Report 2026: Review Headline Values, Milestone Payments, and Equity Contributions

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026 report delivers the most comprehensive analysis of collaborative development agreements in the life sciences sector. Spanning nearly a decade of activity, the report provides a data-rich view into how companies co-develop drug candidates, share development risk, and align commercialization responsibilities.



This fully updated edition explores real-world co-development deals and includes financial terms, partnering strategies, and links to actual SEC-filed contract documents where available.



Key Features & Benefits

Covers Deals from 2016 to 2026: Track the evolution of co-development dealmaking and identify strategic patterns.

Track the evolution of co-development dealmaking and identify strategic patterns. Analyze Deal Structures and Terms: Understand how co-development deals are structured - who contributes what, how risks are shared, and how profits are split.

Understand how co-development deals are structured - who contributes what, how risks are shared, and how profits are split. Benchmark Financials with Confidence: Review headline values, milestone payments, and equity contributions to support your own deal modeling.

Review headline values, milestone payments, and equity contributions to support your own deal modeling. Access Real Contract Language: Where available, examine actual contract filings to gain insight into deal clauses, definitions, and triggers.

Where available, examine actual contract filings to gain insight into deal clauses, definitions, and triggers. Spot the Most Active Players: Identify the top 25 companies engaging in co-development deals - and learn what differentiates their approach.

What's Inside - Chapter Breakdown

An overview of co-development dealmaking, why companies choose this model, and how this report is structured.

Visual and narrative analysis of co-development deals by year, sector, therapeutic area, and region.

Breaks down how companies share IP, development responsibilities, costs, and commercialization rights.

Profiles of major deals sorted by disclosed value. Includes financial terms, strategic rationale, and links to original contracts where publicly available.

Company profiles with deal histories and partnership approaches - including links to each company's full deal records.

Detailed index of co-development deals

Who Should Use This Report?

Business Development & Licensing Professionals - Evaluate structures, terms, and partner roles across successful deals.

C-Level Executives & Investors - Understand how collaborative development can accelerate product pipelines and reduce burn.

Legal & Contract Managers - Benchmark real-world clauses and deal mechanics to guide your own term sheets.

Commercial & Strategic Planners - Learn how rights, responsibilities, and revenues are allocated across co-development partners.

Why This Report Matters



As development costs rise and timelines tighten, co-development deals offer a compelling solution - shared risk, aligned incentives, and faster execution. This report helps you understand what's market standard, what's negotiable, and what leading companies are doing to succeed in shared R&D partnerships.



Learn from real deals. See how the leaders collaborate. Build stronger partnerships. Order your copy of Co-development Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026 today.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in co-development dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of co-development deal

2.3. Trends in co-development deals since 2016

2.3.1. Co-development dealmaking by year, 2016-2026

2.3.2. Co-development dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2026

2.3.3. Co-development dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2026

2.3.4. Co-development dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2026

2.3.5. Co-development dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2026

2.3.6. Co-development dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2026

2.4. Reasons for entering into co-development partnering deals

2.5. The future of co-development deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of co-development deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Co-development agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading co-development deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top co-development deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active co-development dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Co-development deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Co-development deals with contracts 2016-2026



Deal directory

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - co-development dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pldofy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.