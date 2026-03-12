Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Joint Venture Terms and Agreement Analysis Report 2026: Valuable Insights Into Deal Structures, Financial Terms, and Partnership Strategies

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Joint Venture Deals in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology report offers an in-depth analysis of strategic joint ventures in the biopharma sector. This comprehensive resource details how companies collaborate through joint ventures to accelerate innovation, enter new markets, and share development risks. Covering agreements announced between 2016 and 2026, the report provides valuable insights into deal structures, financial terms, and partnership strategies.
Key Features & Benefits
- Comprehensive Coverage: Access a detailed compilation of joint venture deals, providing a broad perspective on industry trends.
- In-Depth Deal Analysis: Examine the structures and financial terms of joint ventures, including ownership distributions, investment amounts, and governance arrangements.
- Financial Benchmarking: Analyze disclosed financial terms to understand investment scales and expected returns, aiding in the assessment of fair market values.
- Access to Actual Contract Documents: Benefit from direct links to online copies of actual joint venture contracts filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, offering unparalleled transparency into agreement specifics.
- Identification of Active Dealmakers: Identify the top 25 companies most active in joint venture dealmaking, providing insights into potential partners and competitive strategies.
What's Inside
- An overview of the report's scope, objectives, and the significance of joint ventures in the biopharma industry.?
- Analysis of emerging patterns, motivations, and strategic benefits driving joint venture formations from 2016 to 2026.?
- Detailed examination of common structures, governance models, and financial arrangements utilized in joint ventures.?
- Profiles of significant joint venture agreements, organized by headline value, with direct links to full contract documents where available.
- Comprehensive listings of companies with the highest joint venture activity, including summaries and access to detailed deal records.?
- An extensive directory of joint venture deals organized by company A-Z, therapy area, technology type, and industry sector, facilitating targeted research.
Who Should Use This Report?
- Corporate Strategy & Business Development Teams: Evaluate joint venture models and identify optimal structures for risk-sharing and market expansion.
- C-Level Executives & Investors: Assess strategic alignments and capital efficiencies in joint venture formations to inform investment decisions.
- Legal & Transaction Advisors: Benchmark governance structures, equity distributions, and contractual terms to guide negotiations and ensure compliance.
- Commercial Operations Teams: Understand how joint venture partners allocate commercialization responsibilities and regional market access.
Why This Report Matters
Joint ventures serve as a strategic intermediary between mergers & acquisitions and licensing agreements, combining financial alignment with collaborative innovation. As biopharma companies seek methods to mitigate development risks, expand geographically, or achieve commercial scale, joint ventures have emerged as a powerful mechanism for long-term value creation. This report elucidates the strategies and partnerships that have shaped successful joint ventures in the industry.?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in joint venture dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of joint venture deal
2.3. Trends in joint venture deals since 2016
2.3.1. Joint venture dealmaking by year, 2016-2026
2.3.2. Joint venture dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2026
2.3.3. Joint venture dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2026
2.3.4. Joint venture dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2026
2.3.5. Joint venture dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2026
2.3.6. Joint venture dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2026
2.4. Reasons for entering into joint venture partnering deals
2.5. The future of joint venture deals
Chapter 3 - Overview of joint venture deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Joint venture agreement structure
Chapter 4 - Leading joint venture deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top joint venture deals by value
Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers
Chapter 6 - Joint venture deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Joint venture deals with contracts 2016-2026
Deal directory
Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by companies A-Z
Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by therapy area
Deal directory - joint venture dealmaking by technology type
List of Figures
Figure 1: Definition of joint venture deal
Figure 2: Trends in joint venture deal announcements, 2016-2026
Figure 3: Joint venture deals signed at each phase of development, 2016-2026
Figure 4: Joint venture deals by industry sector, 2016-2026
Figure 5: Joint venture deals by therapy area, 2016-2026
Figure 6: Joint venture deals by technology type, 2016-2026
Figure 7: Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers, 2016-2026
Figure 8: Top joint venture deals by value, 2016-2026
Figure 9: Most active joint venture dealmakers, 2016-2026
Companies Featured
- 3 Rivers Biotech
- 3E Bioventures Capital
- 3SBio
- 1717 Life Science Ventures
- A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (IME)
- A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology
- A2A Pharmaceuticals
- AAP Implantate AG
- Abilita Bio
- ABVC BioPharma
- Accellix
- Accumulus Synergy
- Aceso Life Science
- Acnos Pharma
- ACT Genomics
- Adalvo
- ADC Therapeutics
- Aditum Bio
- Advanced Technologies Solutions
- Aequus Pharmaceuticals
- AffyXell Therapeutics
- Agilis Biotherapeutics
- AgonOx
- Aitbiotech
- Aither Ingredient
- Ajlan & Bros
- AJNA BioSciences
- Aker BioMarine
- Aleafia Health
- Allied Corp
- Allogene Overland Biopharm
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Alloy Therapeutics
- Alpha Tau Medical
- Alpine Hemp Group
- Altus Formulation
- Amarantus BioSciences
- American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy
- Amgen
- Amyris
- Animalcare
- Antoxerene
- Apax Partners
- Aphria
- Apical Biotek
- Apollo Therapeutics
- Arbele
- Arbutus
- ARCH Personalized Medicine Initiative
- Areteia Therapeutics
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals
- Arphio
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Arthrosi Therapeutics
- Aruvant Sciences
- Arvinas
- Ascendis Pharma
- Asep Medical
- Asklepios Biopharmaceutical
- Aslan Pharma
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- ATAI Life Sciences
- Athenex
- ATMA Journey Centers
- Atomwise
- ATP
- Atrapos Therapeutics
- Atropos Therapeutics
- Atvio Biotech
- Aulos Bioscience
- Autobio Diagnostics
- Auxly Cannabis Group
- Avacta
- Avactis Biosciences
- Avalon GloboCare
- Avaria Health & Beauty
- Avvinity Therapeutics
- Axis Therapeutics
- Bain Capital
- Bayer
- BC Neuroimmunology
- Beckley Canopy Therapeutics
- Beckley Foundation
- Becton Dickinson
- BeiGene
- Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)
- Berry Genomics
- Betaliq
- BevCanna
- BHB Therapeutics
- Bio-Me
- Bio-Techne
- BioAmber
- BiocurePharm
- Biodist
- Biohealth Innovation
- Biolinear Technologies
- BiolineRX
- BioLite Japan
- Biolojic Design
- Biomedican
- BioMed X Innovation Center
- bioMerieux
- BioMotiv
- BioNano Genomics
- BioNanoSim
- BioNova Pharmaceuticals
- BioSymetrics
- Blackstone
- BLP Management
- Blueberries Medical
- Bluepha
- BNS Ophthalmics
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- BostonGene
- Breakthrough Diagnostics
- BridgeBio Pharma
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Broad Institute
- Broadwing Bio
- Buck Institute for Age Research
- Bukwang Pharmaceuticals
- Button Capital
- Cancer Research Technology
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals
- Cannabis Biocare
- Cannabis Therapeutics
- CannAmerica Brands
- CannaRoyalty
- Canopy Health Innovations
- Capna Intellectual
- Capnia
- Casa Schmidt
- Casebia Therapeutics
- CB2 Therapeutics
- CBDerma Technology
- CBDistribution
- CB Therapeutics
- Celexor Bio
- Cellev8 Nutrition
- Celogics
- Cena Life
- Centauri Therapeutics
- Centene
- Centogene
- Cerba Research
- Cerevel Therapeutics
- Cesca Therapeutics
- Champions Oncology
- Charlotte's Web
- Chengdu Gaotong Isotope
- China-Israel Biological Technology
- China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City
- China Biotech Services
- China National Biotech Group (CNBG)
- Chinese Future Industry Investment Fund
- Chinook Therapeutics
- ChromaDex
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Cipla
- CJ CheilJedang
- Co-Diagnostics
- Cohen Veterans Bioscience
- Collagen Solutions Plc
- Columbus Venture Partners
- Consortium AI
- Contour Therapeutics
- Core One Labs
- Corewell Health
- Corona Diagnostics
- Cre8ive
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- CROMA Pharma
- CureCell
- Cure Therapeutics
- Curi Bio
- Cyclica
- Cyclolab
- CytoBioscience
- Cytotheryx
- Cytovant Sciences
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical
- Dance Biopharm
- dEEGtal Insight
- Deerfield Management
- DemeRx
- Demetra
- Denka
- Denka-KEW Genomics
- Develco Pharma
- DIAN Diagnostics
- Dizal Pharmaceutical
- DolCas-Tenshi Bioceuticals
- DolCas Biotech
- Dona Blanca
- Dongbao
- Dragonfly Biosciences
- Eastern Capital
- Echo Investment Capital
- Eclipse
- Eden BioCell
- Elanix Biotechnologies
- Elevar Therapeutics
- Eli Lilly
- Embryo Ventures
- Emerald Organic Growth
- Emergence Therapeutics
- EmoCellix
- Emory University
- Emosis
- Entheogenix Biosciences
- EpiPharma
- ERS Genomics
- Eurofarma
- Everads Therapy
- Evero Health
- Evotec
- Excellmab
- Exemplar Genetics
- Exscientia
- FairJourney Biologics
- Fannin
- FCM Global
- Fedecore
- Fedora Pharmaceuticals
- FerGene
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Filament Health
- Fio
- FJ Pharma
- Flora Growth
- FloVaria
- Flow Pharma
- Foresite Capital
- FORMA Therapeutics
- Fosun Pharmaceutical
- FoxBio
- Frazier Healthcare Ventures
- Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals
- Frontage Laboratories
- FSD Pharma
- Fujitsu Laboratories
- Full Spectrum Biosciences
- Futura Medical
- Fuzionaire Diagnostics
- Fuzionaire Radioisotope Technologies
- G3 Therapeutics
- Galvani Bioelectronics
- GEDiCube
- Gene Therapy Research Institution
- Genevant Sciences
- Geninus
- Genome Institute of Singapore
- Genomix Scientific
- Genomma Lab Internacional
- GeoVax
- GHO Capital
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Glaxo Group
- GL Brands
- GLG Pharma
- Global Canna Labs
- Global Drug Development Centre (GDCC) China
- GNC
- Golden Mountain Partners
- Gore Range Capital
- Great Bay Bio
- Grenco Science
- Grow Biotech
- Grunenthal
- Grupo Curativa
- GSK
- GtreeBNT
- Guangzhou Boji Medical Biotechnological
- Guangzhou Ruianbo Pharmaceutical Technology
- Guangzhou Ruiao Biopharmaceutical Technology
- Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical
- Hainan Sihuan Pharmaceutical
- HaloVax
- Hangzhou Diagens Biotechnology
- Healium Medical
- HealthBanks Biotech
- Hefei Sageland Biotechnology
- Heidelberg Pharma
- HekaBio
- Helomics
- Hemispherian
- Henry Schein
- Heritage Cannabis
- Herman Holdings
- Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals
- HiFiBio
- HMNC Brain Health
- Hollister Biosciences
- Hologen AI
- Homology Medicines
- Honor Epic Enterprises
- Horizon Discovery
- Horizon Pharma plc
- Hoth Therapeutics
- Hovione
- Huakang Biomedical
- hVIVO
- Hybrid Pharm
- I-Bridge Capital
- iBio
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- ICAN
- ICU Medical
- Immorna
- ImmuneCyte Life Sciences
- ImmuneOncia Therapeutics
- ImmunityBio
- IMPACT Therapeutics
- Imperial College London
- Imutex
- Indegene Lifesystems
- India Colorada
- Indivumed
- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals
- Innovation Network Corporation
- Insilico Biotechnology
- Institut Gustave Roussy
- Intercontinental Marketing
- International Research Center on Cannabis and Mental Health
- International Vitamin
- Intuitive Surgical
- Invictus MD Stategies
- INVO Bioscience
- IONTAS
- IPMC
- IPS Specials
- ITM Isotopen Technologien
- Ix Therapeutics
- JAGUAHR Therapeutics
- Jaguar Health
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Japan Industrial Partners
- Japan Medical Isotope Technology Development
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Jeffs' Brands
- Jeune
- Jiangsu Recbio Technology
- Johnson & Johnson
- Johnson & Johnson Innovation
- Joint Venture Partner Group
- JRT Nurseries
- Junshi Biosciences
- Juvenescence
- Juvenomics
- Jvion
- Kadmon Pharmaceuticals
- Kane Biotech
- Kangmei Pharma
- Kantaro Biosciences
- Keensight Capital
- Kemwell BioPharma
- Ketabon
- KEW
- Kings Group
- Kinnate Biopharma
- Kiromic Biopharma
- Kishida Chemical
- Kite Pharma
- Knopp Biosciences
- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
- Krystal Biotech
- Kubota Pharmaceutical
- Kurma Life Sciences Partners
- Kyma Therapeutics
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- LabCentral
- LeaderMed Health Group
- Lenus Therapeutics
- LifeCell
- Lifera
- Lifestyle Delivery Systems
- LifeTech Scientific
- Liht Cannabis
- Lobe Sciences
- Lonza
- Lucidam
- Lyndra Therapeutics
- Maccura Biotechnology
- Magdalena Biosciences
- MAGiQ Therapeutics
- Magnolia Extracts
- Malaghan Institute
- Mannin Research
- MapKure
- Maple Leaf Green World
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MaSTherCell
- Mawson Infrastructure
- Mayo Clinic
- Maze Therapeutics
- McKesson
- McLean Hospital
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Medcolcanna Organics
- Medesole Healthcare and Trading
- Medesole INVO Bioscience
- Medical Food Solutions Research
- Medipal Holdings
- MedQuest
- Medspray
- Meiji Seika
- MeiraGTx
- MemorialCare Health System
- Merck KGaA
- Minerva Foods
- MiNiSV
- Mino Labs
- MitoCareX Bio
- Mitsui
- Mizuho Capital
- Mobidiag
- Molipharma
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Mota Ventures
- MTP Material
- Mundimed
- Mycotopia Therapies
- Mycrodose Therapeutics
- Myovant Sciences
- NacuGen Therapeutics
- Napa Therapeutics
- National Green Biomed
- National Resilience
- NEC
- Neopharma
- Neostell
- Neovacs
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources
- NeuroTheryX
- NewCanna Hub
- New York Genome Center (NYGC)
- Nexel
- Nicox
- Nikkol
- NineteenGale Therapeutics
- Nisarga Biotech
- NLC Pharma
- Noble Growth
- North Mississippi Health Services
- Not-So-Gentle Tea Company
- Novaliq
- Nova Mentis Life Science
- Novant Health
- Novara Therapeutics
- Novogene
- Novo Nordisk
- Nucleus RadioPharma
- Nutra Manufacturing
- Nvidia
- Ocean Biomedical
- OG Laboratories
- OncoQuest
- OncoStatyx
- Oncotelic
- OncoVent
- One BioMed
- Onegevity
- One Small Planet
- One World Pharma
- Opiostop
- OPKO Health
- Optasia Medical
- OptiBiotix
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals
- Oravax Medical
- OrbiMed Asia Partners
- Orgenesis
- Orphan Therapeutics Accelerator
- Orthopaedic Research UK
- Otsuka
- Overland ADCT BioPharma
- Overland Pharmaceuticals
- Oxford BioMedica
- Oxford Biomedica Solutions
- Oxford MEstar
- Palantir
- Panacea Biotech
- Paragon Therapeutics
- Peak Pharm Labs
- PentixaPharm
- PeptiAID
- PeptiDream
- Perennial
- Pfizer
- PharmaCielo
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals
- Phinest Cannabis
- PhytoChem Technologies
- Pillar Biosciences
- Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse
- Pivotal bioVenture Partners
- Pivot Pharmaceuticals
- Pleasure Peaks
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- Population Health Partners
- Portage Glasgow
- Portage Pharmaceuticals
- Poseidon Innovation
- Premas Biotech
- Premier Biomedical
- Prenetics
- Priovant Therapeutics
- Promethera Biosciences
- Prometic Life Sciences
- ProMIS Neurosciences
- Provision Asia
- PsyBioMed - Australia
- Psyence Therapeutics
- Pure Extracts Technologies
- Pyxis Oncology
- QIAGEN
- Q Therapeutics
- Quest Diagnostics
- Radiopharm Theranostics
- Radiopharm Ventures
- RadNet
- Rafarm
- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals
- Rare Expertise
- RavenQuest BioMed
- Recipharm
- Refana
- Regenacy Pharmaceuticals
- Regencell Bioscience
- Relation Therapeutics
- Relay Medical
- RenalytixAI
- Replay
- ReproCell
- Resmed
- Resyca
- Revive Therapeutics
- Rochal Industries
- Roche
- Roivant Sciences
- Rxilient Biotech
- Samsung Bioepis
- Sanofi
- SanReno Therapeutics
- Sansure Biotech
- Sanuwave Health
- SBI Capital Markets
- Scailyte
- Sciex
- Scilex Holding
- Scintomics
- SciSparc
- Scohia Pharma
- SCOUT
- Seaspring
- Seegene
- SEEK
- SEngine Precision Medicine
- Sepset Biosciences
- Shanghai Chonghe Marine Industry
- Shanghai Hi-Tech Nutraceuticals
- Shenzhen Arimab Biopharmaceuticals
- Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical
- Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-Technique
- Shenzhen Rhegen Biotechnology
- Shenzhen Yunma Biotechnology
- Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories
- Silo Pharma
- Singlera Genomics
- Sinovant Sciences
- Sirnaomics
- SK Biopharmaceuticals
- SkinBiotix
- Skyline Medical
- Smart Medicines GMP
- Solaris
- Soleno Therapeutics
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Sorse Technology
- Sosei
- Southern Cross University
- SpringWorks Therapeutics
- Sproutly
- Spydasilk Enterprises
- Starbuds
- Steep Hills Labs
- Stellar Biotechnologies
- STEM Animal Health
- StillCanna
- Strategic Vaccines
- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
- SunGen
- Syena
- Symbasis
- Synbiotics
- Synlogic
- Sysmex
- Tactical Relief
- Tahoe Therapeutics
- TaiRx
- TaiRx US
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Takenaka
- Talem Therapeutics
- Targetrin Therapeutics
- Tasso
- Tauriga Sciences
- TechCare
- Tecres
- Tenshi Kaizen
- Tessa Therapeutics
- Tetra Bio-Pharma
- Thar Process
- The Alchemists Kitchen
- Theracell
- Therapix Bio
- ThermoGenesis
- Thorne HealthTech
- Thorne Research
- Thousand Oaks Biopharmaceutical
- Tikun Olam
- TNK Therapeutics
- Tnuva Group
- Todos Medical
- Tonghua Dongbao Pharma
- Touchlight
- TranScrip
- Translational Medicine Accelerator
- TriArm Therapeutics
- TryptageniX
- University College London
- University of California
- San Diego
- University of Cambridge
- University of Glasgow
- University of Hong Kong
- University of Manchester
- University of Maryland
- University of Oxford
- Vaccines Lab SDN BHD
- Vapium
- Venus Medtech
- Verde Leaf
- Verily
- Vertical Companies
- ViaMune
- Victa Biotherapeutics
- Vifor Pharma
- Viralgen
- Virion Therapeutics
- VISEN Pharmaceuticals
- Visirna Therapeutics
- VivaVision Biotech
- Vivo Capital
- Vivos Therapeutics
- Voltron Therapeutics
- Vyaire Medical
- Vyripharm
- Walgreens
- WardMM
- Washington University in St Louis
- Wheeler Bio
- Wilson Wolf
- World Class Extractions
- WSG Group
- Wuhan Rhecogen Biotechnology
- WuXi Biologics
- Wuxi STA
- WuXi XDC
- Wyss Center
- X-chem
- Xcellomics
- Xlife Sciences
- YASKAWA Electric
- Yissum Research Development
- Yongyi Biotechnology
- Yongyi Hi-Tech Nutraceuticals
- Yuhan Corporation
- YuYang DNU
- Zerion Pharma
- Zhaotai Group
- Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical
- Ziopharm Oncology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6q2c5
