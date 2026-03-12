Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Camping World securities between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CWH.

Camping World Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) the Company overstated its ability to “surgically manage” inventory through the use of data analytics to optimize profitability;

(2) the Company overstated the level of retail consumer demand it was experiencing and/or reasonably expected to experience;

(3) as a result, the Company would be required to implement strict corrective inventory management measures, negatively impacting gross profit and margins;

(4) the Company’s systems and processes were inadequate to ensure reasonably accurate disclosures and guidance, including with respect to the health of its balance sheet and its ability to manage SG&A expenses; and

(5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



What's Next for Camping World Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CWH or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Camping World you have until May 11, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Camping World Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

