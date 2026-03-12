Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Navan, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVN) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Navan securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 31, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NAVN.

The Complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Navan’s IPO contained materially false and misleading statements and/or omitted material facts, including that Navan would need to significantly increase its sales and marketing expenses shortly after the IPO in order to sustain revenue, Gross Booking Volume, and usage yield growth.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NAVN or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Navan you have until April 24, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

