Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors Expands Deck Installation in Castle Rock and Parker

Aurora, CO , March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado weather does not forgive weak construction. Intense UV exposure, heavy snow accumulation, and unstable soil place constant pressure on outdoor structures. Those conditions demand more than standard deck framing. Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors builds decks engineered for those realities. That construction approach is now expanding into Castle Rock and Parker, where the company is emerging as a trusted deck builder Castle Rock homeowners rely on for climate-ready outdoor structures.

Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors builds decks with Colorado’s environmental conditions as the starting point for every project. Rather than relying on standard framing methods, the company applies the same engineering approach used in its professional deck installation in Colorado, using weather-resistant materials, reinforced structural systems, and footing designs engineered to handle seasonal soil movement. This construction approach helps decks remain stable despite intense sun exposure, heavy winter snow, and the freeze–thaw cycles common across the Front Range.



As the company expands its footprint across the Front Range, homeowners can now explore deck installation in Castle Rock, CO. The expansion also brings deck installation in Parker, CO to homeowners in the area, connecting them with experienced deck contractors Castle Rock residents trust when planning new outdoor living spaces.

The move into Castle Rock and Parker comes as demand for durable outdoor living structures accelerates across Douglas County. That surge in local demand is already translating into rapid growth for Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors. The company has doubled in size over the past year, increasing annual revenue from $600,000 to $1.2 million while completing more than 50 projects across the region, many of which can be viewed on the company’s Reviews & Pictures page.





“Most deck projects don’t go wrong because homeowners choose the wrong style. They go wrong when contractors miss details, don't give clear pricing, or there are permit/HOA surprises. We always want to set things up so homeowners can actually enjoy the process.”

— Jon Lang, Owner, Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors

In response to that demand, Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors offers wood and composite materials suited to Colorado’s climate, including composite deck installation Castle Rock projects built to handle intense sun exposure. Similar demand has emerged for deck installation in Parker, CO, where homes benefit from durability and lower maintenance.



Across the Front Range, homeowners can explore professional deck installation in Colorado through the company’s services page, which outlines deck designs, materials, and construction methods used throughout the region. Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors reports an average response time of four minutes or less when responding to homeowner inquiries. Homeowners can request a free custom deck plan + fixed-price quote before construction begins.

As outdoor living demand rises across Douglas County, Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors is expanding further into the Front Range with decks engineered for Colorado conditions. In a region where weather does not forgive weak construction, Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors is emerging as a custom deck builder Douglas County homeowners trust for durable outdoor spaces designed to last.

To learn more about deck design options and project planning, homeowners can visit

https://coloradoeliteoutdoor.com.

About Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors

Colorado Elite Outdoor Contractors is a Front Range deck builder focused on thoughtful construction rather than one-size-fits-all installations. The company works directly with homeowners to design and build custom decks that fit the structure of the home, the layout of the property, and the way outdoor spaces are actually used. Projects emphasize structural planning, material performance, and long-term reliability.

