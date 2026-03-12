DEADLINE ALERT for KD, PYPL, SMR, and CORT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD)

Class Period: August 7, 2024 – February 9, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Kyndryl’s financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (2) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; (3) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Class Period: February 25, 2025 – February 2, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) PayPal had overstated its ability to execute on its business initiatives; (2) PayPal was not effectively executing on Branded Checkout initiatives; (3) PayPal had unduly dismissed investor concerns of competition; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR)

Class Period: May 13, 2025 – November 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) ENTRA1 had never built, financed, or operated any significant projects—let alone projects in the highly technical and complicated field of nuclear power generation—during its entire operating history; (2) NuScale had entrusted its commercialization, distribution, and deployment of its NuScale Power Modules, and hundreds of millions of dollars of NuScale capital to an entity that lacked any significant prior experience owning, financing, or operating nuclear energy generation facilities; (3) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 by defendants during the Class Period in fact referred to the purported experience and qualifications of the principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant experience in the field of nuclear power generation; (4) as a result, NuScale’s commercialization strategy was exposed to material, undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, or other negative setbacks; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT)

Class Period: October 31, 2024 – January 30, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 21, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the FDA had told Corcept that it had concerns about the adequacy of the program assessing relacorilant’s effectiveness in treating hypertension in patients with hypercortisolism, including the design of its pivotal “GRACE” trial study; (2) the FDA had further told Corcept to expect significant issues with the review if Corcept was to submit the NDA; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

