America’s Car-Mart Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT). The investigation focuses on America’s Car-Mart executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

Background of the investigation

On March 12, 2026, America’s Car-Mart announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Among other things, the Company reported revenue of approximately $286.8 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately –$1.53.

The Company further reported a 22.1% decline in vehicle sales volumes, which fell to 10,275 units. America’s Car-Mart disclosed that the decline was driven in part by “constraints on origination capacity resulting from the Company’s ongoing capital structure transition.”

America’s Car-Mart also reported a GAAP loss per share of approximately –$9.25 and a net loss of approximately $76.7 million, as well as a $47 million valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

Achievements

In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

