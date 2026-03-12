Dallas, TX , March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James S. Bell. PC, the nationally recognized trial law firm representing Dr. Shawn DeRemer, has released an official statement addressing the recent national media reports involving allegations tied to the DeRemer Department of Labor matter, firmly asserting Shawn DeRemer's innocence after multiple federal and local investigations concluded without charges.

This release comes directly from James S. Bell. PC, the law firm serving as legal counsel for Dr. DeRemer, in response to allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate conduct that gained national attention earlier in February. According to the firm, the accusations were fully investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department Sexual Assault Unit, the United States Attorney’s Office, and the Federal Protective Service. Each agency declined to bring charges after reviewing evidence, including surveillance footage, and officially closed the matter.



James S. Bell. PC

James S. Bell. PC states that Dr. DeRemer categorically denies every allegation. Investigators determined that the interactions referenced in media reports involved a friendly embrace initiated and controlled by the alleged accusers. Authorities found no evidence of criminal conduct, no forensic findings, no medical reports, and no dispatch records of complaints at the time of the alleged incident. The firm emphasizes that law enforcement did not respond to the Department of Labor in connection with any reported assault during the relevant timeframe.

The statement further asserts that the accusations surfaced more than five weeks after the alleged interaction and were never reported to police or security at the time they were said to have occurred. Prosecutors formally declined to pursue charges, and the investigation was closed after authorities reviewed objective evidence. The firm also notes that there is now an active inquiry into those who allegedly manufactured and leaked the claims.



James S. Bell. PC

Dr. DeRemer, a board-certified physician with more than three decades of medical service, has never faced a malpractice claim or criminal charge before these allegations. James S. Bell. PC states that the recent reports harmed Dr. DeRemer’s reputation and exposed him to public ridicule and financial damage. The firm has formally demanded full retractions from media outlets that published the allegations and is evaluating all available legal remedies.

James S. Bell, founder of James S. Bell. PC, is widely known for handling high-profile litigation in cases where legal and reputational stakes are substantial. Bell gained national recognition after securing the largest verdict in the United States in 2017, a historic result that drew widespread media coverage.

James S. Bell is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and earned a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the SMU Dedman School of Law. Throughout its history, the firm has achieved multi-billion-dollar verdicts and settlements and has been recognized by leading legal publications, including The Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers. Its litigation philosophy centers on meticulous preparation, persuasive presentation, and willingness to bring cases before juries when necessary.

James S. Bell. PC urges media organizations to correct the record and encourages the public to review the official statement and case facts directly by visiting https://jamesbellpc.com/.

About James S. Bell. PC

James S. Bell. PC is a nationally recognized trial law firm based in Dallas, Texas, representing clients in complex litigation and high-profile legal matters across the United States. The firm is known for securing landmark verdicts and defending clients whose reputations and livelihoods are at stake.

###

Media Contact

James S. Bell. PC

2808 Cole Avenue, Suite 1000, Dallas, TX 75204

(214) 668-9000

https://jamesbellpc.com/

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events and performance could vary materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this press release about expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe," "intend," "predict," "potential," "opportunity" and similar words or phrases or the negatives of these words or phrases. You should read statements that contain these words carefully.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Various factors could cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements, including changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in the competitive landscape, regulatory initiatives and compliance with governmental regulations, and other factors not currently known or foreseeable. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if our expectations or situations change, except as may be required by applicable laws.

Please consult James S. Bell. PC for additional information and disclosures regarding the matters covered in this press release.

Attachment