Psychedelic Drugs Market Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2026-2035: 45+ Developers Advance Ketamine and Psilocybin Therapies with Expanding Clinical Trials and Rising Regulatory Momentum

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psychedelic Drugs Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Origin of Substance, Type of Psychedelic Substance, Target Disease Indications, Route of Administration and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global psychedelic drugs market is expected to grow from USD 3.19 billion in the current year to USD 12.89 billion, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.



Psychedelic disorders are mental health issues defined by persistent perceptual disturbances following the use of psychedelic substances, especially hallucinogen persisting perception disorder (HPPD). HPPD involves persistent visual phenomena such as visual snow, trails, and altered motion perception, which are not part of another mental or medical condition and cause significant distress.

Psychedelic disorders, in addition to other mental health issues, are projected to lead to worldwide productivity losses surpassing USD 1 trillion each year. Recent data suggests that the pandemic intensified existing trends, especially among younger women, with rates rising 130% quicker for teenagers and 57% quicker for young adults after the COVID-19 pandemic. As of 2022, antidepressants ranked as the third most prevalent category of prescribed medications.

The WHO states that there are numerous obstacles for effectively treating depression and other mental health disorders including insufficient understanding of these conditions, ongoing social stigma, incorrect diagnoses, and limited effective treatments. Due to such difficulties, an increase in clinical research emphasizes the treatment possibilities of psychedelic compounds for mental health issues such as depression. Researchers suggest that when given in suitable doses, psychedelics may assist in alleviating certain severe psychological effects in patients.



Psychedelic compounds have been shown to affect multiple neurotransmitter systems, including those related to serotonin, acetylcholine, norepinephrine, and dopamine. At present, various participants in the pharmaceutical sector are involved in research of both natural and synthetic derivatives of psychedelic compounds. The market for psychedelic drugs is expected to experience significant growth in the next decade.



Global Psychedelic Drugs Market: Key Insights

More than 45 players from across the world presently claim to be engaged in the development and evaluation of therapeutic candidates based on a number of psychedelic compounds, such as ketamine and psilocybin.

The pipeline features product candidates based on a variety of psychedelic drug classes, which are being investigated for a wide range of target disease indications and have different routes of administration.

Despite its potential for misuse, psilocybin (33%) is an important class of chemical compounds with substantial therapeutic value; several companies are engaged in exploring its use in mainstream healthcare.

Majority (60%) of the psychedelic therapeutics are designed for oral administration; there are certain candidates that are available in formulations that are intended for intranasal and intravenous dosing.

From a global perspective, this industry is anticipated to evolve significantly over the next few years as federal / regional regulators in different nations are gradually convinced of the clinical significance of this product class.

Several organizations, having realized the untapped opportunity within this emerging segment of psychedelic therapeutics, have awarded grants of over USD 275 million across 500+ instances.

The number of grants awarded to stakeholders in this domain (in the US) has increased at a CAGR of 5%; more than 45% of the total amount was awarded under the R01 mechanism.

The field has witnessed the involvement of various sponsor institutes from within the NIH; of all the involved departments, the participation of the NIMH, NIDA, NIGMS, and NIAAA was observed to be relatively more prominent.

The word cloud represents the area of interest of research organizations within this emerging domain; indications such as depression and posttraumatic stress disorder have garnered significant attention.

Several trials evaluating various psychedelic compounds against a wide range of therapeutic indications have been registered in the recent past.

The growing interest is also reflected in the partnership activity; a number of different types of deals involving various drug classes have been established across multiple geographies.

Majority of the partnerships were focused on development of psilocybin (42%), followed by ketamine (19%). In fact, the first ketamine analogue, SPRAVATO, was approved for treatment of resistant depression.

A number of deals that involved key industry stakeholders were focused on therapy candidates for substance use disorders and neurological conditions, such as major depressive disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder.

Presently, North American companies are actively consolidating their indigenous presence through strategic acquisitions; key value drivers behind such deals include both portfolio and geographical expansion.

A number of eminent scientists from renowned universities have emerged as key opinion leaders in this domain, owing to their active involvement in clinical development efforts related to interventions based on psychedelics.

Future market size, based on revenue reported from the sales of marketed and late-stage psychedelic-based therapies, is anticipated to be distributed across different therapeutic areas and key geographical regions.

In fact, opinions from industry experts confirm the vast potential of this segment; the overall opportunity is well distributed across the various natural / synthetically derived substances and routes of administration.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

