Microbiome Manufacturing Market Trends and Global Forecasts 2026-2035

The human body contains many communities of microbes, encompassing both advantageous and harmful species, which are collectively called microbiota. Similarly, the ecological system of commensal, symbiotic, and pathogenic microorganisms living within a host system is referred to as the microbiome. Considering the influence of microbiota on disease development and pathogenesis, the concept of microbiome-targeted therapies has gradually captivated the attention of the medical research communities.



Microbiome based therapeutics provide an effective and alternative treatment option for a range of conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, immune system disorders, and digestive or gastrointestinal disorders. Microbiome-based live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are formulations containing live microorganisms, such as bacteria or yeasts, designed to restore, modulate, or enhance the gut microbiome to treat or prevent diseases. It is worth highlighting that more than 165 clinical trials are currently underway to explore various microbiome-based therapeutic products across diverse regions. This trend is indicative of the extensive development efforts being undertaken by stakeholders in this domain.



However, microbiome-based therapeutics production is associated with several complexities, including prolonged development timelines, stringent temperature control requirements, complex engineering of diverse aerobic / anaerobic strains (depending on the type of microbe) and inconsistencies related to quality attributes of the final product. The lack of manufacturing capacity is another concern for companies developing intestinal microbiome strains. In the past few years, some players have circumvented this challenges by establishing in-house manufacturing capabilities.

Nonetheless, some companies still require proof-of-concept data before investing in the establishment of a new in-house manufacturing facility. Such companies are currently outsourcing their operations to CMOs for live microbiome therapies. This provides significant opportunities for a few contract manufacturers with varying capabilities in this domain. With the ongoing pace of efforts to optimize the manufacturing of microbiome-based products, the CMO market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming decade.

Microbiome Manufacturing Market: Key Segments

Currently, API Occupies the Largest Share of the Microbiome Manufacturing Market



Based on the type of product manufactured, the market is segmented into API and FDF. At present, the API segment holds the maximum share of the microbiome manufacturing market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.



Currently, Liquid Formulation Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Microbiome Manufacturing Market



Based on the type of formulation, the market is segmented into solid, liquid and other formulations. Currently, liquid formulation holds the maximum share of the microbiome manufacturing market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years.



Sachets / Pouches is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Microbiome Manufacturing Market During the Forecast Period



Based on the type of primary packaging used, the market is segmented into blister packs, glass / plastic bottles, sachets / pouches and vials. It is worth highlighting that, at present, sachets / pouches hold a larger share of the microbiome manufacturing market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade.



By Scale of Operation, Commercial Scale is Likely to Dominate the Microbiome Manufacturing Market During the Forecast Period



Based on the scale of operation, the market is segmented into clinical and commercial scales. Whilst commercial scale manufacturing will be the primary driver of the overall market, it is worth highlighting that the microbiome manufacturing market at the clinical scale is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.



Currently, Small Companies Occupies the Largest Share of the Microbiome Manufacturing Market



Based on the company size, the market is segmented into small, mid-sized, and large and very large companies. At present, small companies generate maximum revenue of the microbiome manufacturing market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.



Europe Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market



Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Majority of the current microbiome manufacturing market is captured by Europe. It is worth highlighting that the market in the rest of the world is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming years.



Microbiome Manufacturing Market: Key Insights

The current market landscape features the presence of over 20 well-established players and new entrants that are engaged in the production of live biotherapeutics products, on contractual basis.

Stakeholders claim to offer a range of services across different scales of operation; a relatively larger proportion of the finished drug products are manufactured in solid and liquid forms.

Majority (50%) of the players having in-house manufacturing facilities in the US are mid-sized; these firms primarily have capabilities for pre-clinical / clinical scale production.

In the past decade, a shift in trend has been observed in the microbiome manufacturing market as more players have set up manufacturing facilities in Europe.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, industry stakeholders are actively upgrading existing capabilities and enhancing their microbiome-focused service portfolios.

To keep pace with the growing demand, many contract manufacturers have undertaken strategic initiatives, such as entering into mutually beneficial partnerships and expanding their capacities.

More than 165 clinical trials (with nearly 22,000 enrolled patients) are currently underway to investigate microbiome based-therapeutic products, across different geographies.

Microbiome contract manufacturers are anticipated to continue to form strategic alliances with players engaged in the development of microbiome therapeutics for contract manufacturing of their products.

The global, installed contract manufacturing capacity is spread across various geographies; interestingly, around 43% of the total capacity is installed at the facilities owned by small players.

Given the rapidly growing pipeline and the increasing demand for effective therapeutic interventions, microbiome developers prefer to leverage the expertise of contract manufacturers to ensure high quality of end-products.

As more developers outsource various aspects of their respective drug manufacturing operations, it is anticipated that the microbiome CMOs market to grow at an annualized rate of over 14.9% in the coming decade.

