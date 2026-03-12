Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 12.3.2026

 | Source: Lassila & Tikanoja Plc Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 12 March 2026 at 6.30 PM (EET)
    
    
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 12.3.2026 
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          12.3.2026  
Bourse trade        Buy  
Share                 LASTIK  
Amount            12 000Shares 
Average price/ share   7,7040EUR 
Total cost           92 448,00EUR 
    
    
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc now holds a total of 77 712 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 12.3.2026  
    
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation  
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
    
    
On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc  
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki  
    
For further information, please contact:  
Hilppa Rautpalo   
Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ  
tel. +358 10 636 2810   
    
Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing
the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include
waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as 
industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure
in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into
valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and
is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.   
    
www.lt.fi/en   


Attachment


Attachments

LASTIK 12.3 trades
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading