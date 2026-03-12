Toll Brothers Opens Vintage Grove, a New Luxury Home Community, in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Raleigh-area luxury home community, Vintage Grove, is now open in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. This exclusive community of 46 new homes offers two-story single-family home designs with versatile floor plans and expansive living spaces. The Sales Center is now open at 6621 Azure Heights Court in Holly Springs.





Vintage Grove features exquisite home designs with 4 to 5 bedrooms, up to 5.5 baths, and private 2- to 4-car garages. Structural options including basements, first-floor primary bedroom suites, prep kitchens, and multigenerational living suites are available. Homes are set on oversized home sites from .75 to 1.5 acres, providing generous space, privacy, and a serene setting, with prices starting from the low $900,000s. Select homes are available for quick move-in this fall, showcasing premium finishes and features throughout.

Located in the highly desirable town of Fuquay-Varina, Vintage Grove offers proximity to top-ranked Wake County Public Schools and endless outdoor recreation. Home shoppers will enjoy easy access to charming downtown Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs, where they can explore local shops, golf courses, restaurants, and entertainment. The community is convenient to major commuter routes, including U.S. Route 401 and North Carolina Highway 55, providing seamless connectivity to Raleigh and beyond.





"Vintage Grove captures the perfect balance of sophisticated living, everyday convenience, and timeless charm,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. “From its thoughtfully designed, expansive homes to its premier location and unparalleled personalization opportunities, this community offers a truly distinctive lifestyle for home buyers in the Fuquay-Varina area.”





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

