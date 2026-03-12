Summit Estates by Toll Brothers Now Open in El Dorado Hills, California

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Sacramento-area luxury home community, Summit Estates, is now open in El Dorado Hills, California. This exclusive gated community features 41 one- and two-story homes on one-acre-plus home sites, offering stunning valley views and sophisticated designs starting from $2 million. The Sales Center Grand Opening event and exclusive model home hard hat tour will take place on Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 725 Golden Pond Drive in El Dorado Hills.





Summit Estates offers three distinctive floor plans ranging from 4,000 to over 5,000 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and spacious 4- to 6-car garages. Home shoppers will enjoy open-concept living, expansive home designs and home sites, exquisite finishes, and stunning valley views.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"Summit Estates offers a rare combination of elevated living, breathtaking views, and sophisticated home designs," said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. "This exclusive community provides the perfect setting for home shoppers seeking luxury and comfort in the highly desirable El Dorado Hills area."

Summit Estates is conveniently located near Highway 50, offering easy access to high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy access to outdoor recreation and top-rated schools in the Rescue Union School District and El Dorado Union High School District.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

