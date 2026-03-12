Big Sky Asset Management Acquires Healthcare Facility in Denton, Texas commencing Partnership with Clarion Partners

DENTON, Texas, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Asset Management, LLC (“Big Sky”) announces the acquisition of a 38,000-square-foot inpatient rehabilitation facility located at 2813 S. Mayhill Road in Denton, Texas. The transaction was completed in partnership with Clarion Partners LLC (“Clarion Partners”), a leading U.S. real estate investment manager with over $72 billion in total assets under management.





The facility is 100% leased to a partnership affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas, under a long-term triple-net lease with contractual annual rent escalations. Originally constructed in 2006 and expanded in 2017, the property is situated immediately adjacent to Medical City Denton, a 208-bed short-term acute care hospital operated by HCA Healthcare, and adjacent to Baylor Scott & White Heart Hospital – Denton.

The Denton market is well positioned to benefit from sustained growth across the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, one of the fastest-growing MSAs in the United States. Continued population expansion and an aging demographic base are expected to support long-term demand for healthcare services in the region.

“Outpatient medical and inpatient rehabilitation services are supported by favorable long-term demographics and continued care delivery shifts,” said Julie Robinson, Clarion Partners Head of Healthcare. “This acquisition reflects our focus on healthcare assets with resilient fundamentals, strong locations, excellent tenancy, and a sustainable growth profile. We are excited to collaborate with Big Sky, whose operational expertise and strategic vision will help unlock additional value at the facility.”

“This acquisition marks our first transaction with Clarion Partners, and we are excited to establish this partnership with a firm that shares our conviction that healthcare facilities are among the most resilient and mission-critical assets in real estate,” said Jason Signor, CEO of Big Sky Asset Management. “The deal reflects our continued focus on essential healthcare real estate supported by institutional-quality operators in high-growth markets. The combination of Baylor Scott & White’s operational strength and the property’s strategic positioning adjacent to Medical City Denton provides a compelling long-term investment profile.”

The transaction adds to Big Sky’s growing portfolio of healthcare properties across the United States and further establishes the firm’s presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. Big Sky has now completed five acquisitions totaling more than $100 million in the last 90 days.

About Big Sky Asset Management, LLC

Big Sky Asset Management is a Dallas-based real estate investment firm focused exclusively on the acquisition and management of healthcare real estate across the United States. With approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management spanning 48 properties across 17 states and more than 3.3 million square feet of medical real estate, Big Sky leverages its deep understanding of U.S. healthcare delivery to source high-quality, off-market opportunities. The firm’s portfolio includes medical outpatient buildings, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty hospitals, and clinics leased to established health systems and medical operators. Big Sky combines a rigorous, multi-tiered underwriting process with hands-on operational expertise and commits significant capital alongside its investors to ensure full alignment of interests. For more information, visit www.bigskymed.com.

About Clarion Partners

Clarion Partners LLC, founded in 1982 and headquartered in New York, is a leading U.S. real estate investment manager with over $72 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management. The firm serves approximately 500 institutional investors globally across a broad range of strategies spanning the risk/return spectrum. Clarion’s healthcare real estate platform encompasses investments in senior housing, medical office, inpatient rehabilitation, and related asset types. Clarion Partners is an independently operated specialist investment manager of Franklin Templeton. For more information, visit www.clarionpartners.com.

