WGU Announces Plans for New Headquarters in Downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Governors University (WGU), the nation’s largest nonprofit university, announced plans today to develop a new headquarters in downtown Salt Lake City. This significant investment further elevates Utah as an epicenter of higher education innovation focused on preparing students from every background for a rapidly evolving economy and workforce while helping individuals and families change their lives for the better.

The headquarters will largely span the block between West Temple and 200 West and 400 to 500 South in downtown Salt Lake City, and will be developed in phases as a mixed-use innovation community. At full buildout, the project is expected to include approximately one million square feet of office space, supporting up to 5,000 employees, alongside other mixed-use elements that will be part of the master plan to redevelop the city block.

The headquarters will serve as the primary office location for WGU’s people, powering its student-centered, tech-enabled innovation, including program and curriculum development, learning and instruction design, student experience, academic and school leadership, WGU Academy, its research and development arm—WGU Labs—along with the expansive technology teams foundational to WGU’s tech-native model and leadership and administrative groups. In addition, the mixed-use campus is planned to provide spaces for collaborative cross-segment innovation teams, the convening of like-minded institutions and researchers from across the nation and the nurturing and cultivation of local community engagement.

Potential resources and amenities include a collaboration space for shared R&D, an auditorium, simulation centers, showcase hubs for convening WGU and cross-sector innovation, a WGU welcome center, dining and refreshment options for employees and the surrounding community, an employee cafeteria, an on-site childcare center and ample open space for connection. The campus will be accessible via public transportation and designed with sustainability and well-being in mind, aiming for LEED and WELL certifications.

“Expanding access to education that prepares people for career growth is essential to Utah’s economic success,” said Utah Governor Spencer Cox. “By establishing its headquarters in Salt Lake City, WGU strengthens Utah’s role as a center for innovation, bringing education and workforce needs closer together and helping advance higher education for learners across the country.”

WGU has worked closely with the State of Utah, Salt Lake City, and the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah) to bring its headquarters development to fruition.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Western Governors University’s national headquarters to downtown Salt Lake City—an investment that represents a generational win for our economy and a defining moment for our city’s innovation future,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “With more than 10,000 employees nationwide, an operating budget nearing $2 billion annually, and the scale of a Fortune-level headquarters, WGU will be a strong anchor in our urban core.”

“For WGU, Salt Lake City and Utah are not only part of our origin story but also offer a unique foundation for advancing our mission,” said WGU President Scott Pulsipher. “Being headquartered here allows us to support our employees, deepen partnerships, and expand how we build pathways to opportunity for learners. Together, WGU, Salt Lake City and Utah will continue to elevate the belief in the inherent worth of every individual and advance a shared mission to change lives for the better.”

The headquarters will serve as a long-term home base for WGU employees and as a hub for collaboration with partners across education, industry, and the broader community.

“We believe progress happens through people working together for a shared purpose,” Pulsipher said. “This headquarters will be a hive of collaboration that strengthens our ability to improve access, quality, and value of education for today’s students, while meeting the needs of a rapidly changing workforce, and driving impact at a national scale.”

About Western Governors University

WGU’s mission is to change lives for the better by creating pathways to opportunity. That mission drives lasting impact for individuals and communities while strengthening the talent economy of tomorrow.

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, the nonprofit was founded on the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not—and that education is a powerful catalyst for upward mobility and workforce resilience. Purpose-built as a tech-enabled, competency-based university, WGU expands access to affordable, high-quality education through workforce-aligned programs and pathways that deliver value for students, particularly those not well served by traditional higher education.

By continually reimagining how education is designed, delivered, and accessed, WGU connects talent to opportunity and advances economic mobility for individuals and families. This model prepares learners for in-demand roles and supports a workforce equipped to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving economy.

