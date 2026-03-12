Webflow Acquires Vidoso.ai to Expand Its Agentic Web Marketing Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webflow today announced it has acquired Vidoso.ai , a multi-modal AI asset generation startup focused on helping marketers create brand-aligned assets at scale. The acquisition advances Webflow’s evolution into an agentic web marketing platform, where AI works alongside marketers inside structured workflows to create and manage digital experiences at scale.

Founded in the Bay Area, Vidoso develops multi-modal AI systems designed to generate brand-aligned visual and video assets that adhere to established brand guidelines and templates. Its technology is built specifically for marketers who need creative output to remain consistent across campaigns, audiences, verticals, and channels.

Webflow plans to incorporate Vidoso’s underlying technology and agents into its platform over time to further support AI-powered creative workflows. Vidoso’s customers will continue to have access to their existing products.

“The Vidoso team brings deep expertise in building agents that respect brand and structure,” said Linda Tong, Webflow CEO. “Right now, marketing teams are experimenting with AI in disconnected tools. Content gets generated, but no one owns the guardrails. If AI is going to power modern marketing, then it must operate with the rules, permissions, and workflows of the system of record. That’s what we’re building with our agentic web marketing platform.”

“Frontier models are trained on the average of the internet, not on the specifics of your brand. The first wave of AI gave marketing teams powerful but ungoverned AI that is capable of generating generic content, but blind to brand systems, rules, templates, and the approval workflows that keep enterprise marketing coherent,” said Sharad Verma, CEO and co-founder of Vidoso. “Vidoso was built to close that gap, making AI generation consistent, governed, and production-ready inside the systems marketing teams already use. Webflow’s vision for an agentic web marketing platform provides that governed environment where agentic generation becomes core infrastructure for how teams build and manage their web presence.”

The acquisition marks Webflow’s continued evolution from a visual web development platform to an agentic web marketing platform that supports teams across planning, building, managing, and optimizing web experiences. As AI becomes a part of everyday marketing work, Webflow is investing in the capabilities and infrastructure needed to help teams move faster without losing control of their brand.

About Webflow

Webflow is the agentic web marketing platform for modern marketing teams, helping organizations build and scale high-performing web experiences that drive predictable growth and strengthen brand trust. Webflow unites marketers, designers, developers, agencies, and AI agents together in a single, governed system built for performance, security, and scale. Today, more than 300,000 companies and over 2,000 Certified Webflow Partners trust Webflow to power enterprise-grade web experiences around the world.

About Vidoso

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Vidoso, now part of Webflow, is a multi-modal AI platform for enterprise marketing teams. The agentic platform encodes a company's marketing DNA, including brand voice, visual standards, and messaging frameworks, and uses AI agents to generate brand-aligned content at scale across video, images, copy, documents, and presentations. The company was founded by Sharad Verma and Ayush Chordia, with a team of AI engineers from Google, Meta, and Cruise.