AdVini and Cordier By InVivo, wich entered exclusive negociations on december 15, sign a binding agreement

To support the consolidation of the wine industry, AdVini will receive from Cordier and its subsidiaries (hereafter collectively referred to as Cordier by InVivo) a portion of its wine-growing assets representing export sales of around €50 million, the Café de Paris sparkling wine brand and its production site, as well as the Cordier brand.

This contribution of assets from Cordier by InVivo, completed by a cash component, will allow InVivo to hold approximately 7.8% of AdVini’s share capital upon completion of the transaction.

An Extraordinary General Meeting of AdVini will be convened on April 30, 2026 to approve the transaction.

Transaction Rationale

On December 15, 2025, AdVini (Euronext Growth – FR0000053043) and Cordier by InVivo announced they had entered exclusive negotiations to consolidate their position in the wine sector. The two groups today announce the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition by AdVini of part of Cordier by InVivo’s activities.

This merger is fully aligned with a logic of complementarity between brands, product ranges and distribution networks, and is based on a shared vision of the profession and its evolution, driven by exemplary ESG policies and a long-term commitment to sustainable viticulture alongside upstream partners. It will enable AdVini to:

strengthen its commercial positions thanks to Cordier’s distribution subsidiaries and presence in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States, Canada and Japan, with an additional annual export turnover of around €50 million and a significant reinforcement of field sales teams.

enter, with Café de Paris—a global brand—the growing sparkling wine market and the alcohol-free wine market.

strengthen its presence in the Bordeaux region through the contribution of the historic Cordier brand.

Terms and Timeline of the Operation

The merger between the companies takes the form of a contribution to AdVini by Cordier by InVivo of shareholdings in subsidiaries and business assets, completed by a cash component, for a total value of c. €11. 5 million. In consideration, AdVini will issue new shares1 and AdVini treasury shares valued at €35.20 each, giving Cordier by InVivo approximately 7.8% of AdVini’s share capital.

It has also been agreed that (i) InVivo Group will have a representative on AdVini’s Board of Directors, and (ii) a shareholders’ agreement will be concluded between InVivo and AdVini’s controlling shareholders.

AdVini confirms that its Board of Directors has already approved the transaction, which remains subject to the appointment of a contribution auditor and the holding of an Extraordinary General Meeting—scheduled for April 30, 2026—to vote on the approval of the contributions, the capital increases, and the appointment of InVivo Group, represented by Thierry Blandinières, to the Board of Directors.

For Antoine Leccia, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AdVini: “This merger will enable us to accelerate AdVini’s growth, gain a foothold in the dynamic sparkling and low-alcohol wine sectors, and expand our international distribution network, which will benefit all our wine estates. The new combined entity we are creating will also generate significant commercial synergies and enhance our group’s profitability. The presence of Thierry Blandinières and InVivo on the AdVini Board represents an additional guarantee of strength and vision to reinforce AdVini’s leadership in the wine industry.”

For Thierry Blandinières, CEO of the InVivo group and Cordier by InVivo: “In an economic and geopolitical context that has never been so uncertain, with declining consumption in recent years and climate change impacting wine production, the industry is facing unprecedented challenges. It is in this context that I am contributing part of our assets and the full support of our group to AdVini. As a leader in terroir wines in France, historically established in Languedoc—a winegrowing region to which InVivo is strongly connected through its cooperative activities—AdVini, with InVivo by its side, will have new assets to accelerate its growth, secure its bulk wine supply, and strengthen its position as a French wine champion in many countries.”



About advini

Founded in 1872, AdVini is an international wine group driven by family spirit, visionary, people-focused shareholders, and incredible entrepreneurship. For over 150 years, AdVini has embraced all trades in the wine industry. A winemaker, producer, supply chain expert and operator, and worldwide distributor, AdVini carries forth excellent savoir-faire and winegrowing tradition by sharing its passion for wine with its partners and promoting its defining mosaic of terroirs and histories—such as Vignobles Jeanjean in Languedoc, Domaine Cazes in Roussillon, L'Oratoire des Papes in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Domaine Gassier in Provence, Château Capet-Guillier in Saint-Emilion, Maison Champy in Beaune, Domaine Laroche in Chablis, and Ken Forrester Vineyards and Kleine Zalze in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Deeply rooted in France and South Africa, AdVini cultivates the independence of its properties and estates, which work together to achieve a common goal: “Work daily, united in diversity, to bring out the best in our vineyards and people”.

AdVini is resolutely committed to the sustainability of its activities and strives daily to reduce their impact, both in the vineyard, where it is leading an agroecological transition, and at production sites, where careful attention is given to water use, energy efficiency and green design techniques in winemaking.

About cordier by invivo

Created in June 2015, Cordier by InVivo is a subsidiary of the French national union of agricultural cooperatives, InVivo. Cordier by InVivo works to build strong international brands drawing on a vineyard base of 29,000 hectares spread across Bordeaux, the South West, Languedoc, Roussillon, the Rhône Valley and Beaujolais. It is a vertically integrated global player, with 10 partner cooperative wineries (4,100 winegrowers), distribution companies based in countries with high wine consumption consommation (France, Royaume-Uni, Pays-Bas, Suisse, Belgique, Asie, Amérique du Nord, Afrique du Sud) and its own bottling plants. As a producer, marketer and distributor, Cordier by InVivo's raison d'être is to generate responsible value by creating beverages that inspire and delight today and tomorrow generations.

About invivo

The InVivo group is one of Europe's leading agricultural groups, with a turnover of €11.4 billion, more than half of which is generated in France, and a workforce of 15,000, including 10,000 in France. With operations in 38 countries, it has 90 industrial sites, including 54 in France. This pillar of food sovereignty is active across the entire value chain, from farm to fork, and is a leader in each of its four main strategic activities: International Grain Trading; Agriculture; Agri-Food (Malt, Wheat, Wine); Garden centers and food distribution. A global cross-functional center for innovative and digital solutions completes the set-up to accelerate the transformation of these activities towards the 3rd agricultural revolution. To find out more: invivo-group.com - @InVivoGroup

Press Contacts

Julia Bouget

Communication Manager

julia.bouget@advini.com



Caroline Galmard

Communication Manager

caroline.galmard@cordier.com

1 Except for a portion of the stocks, which will be subject to a cash.







