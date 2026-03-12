Deadline Alert: Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 5, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Eos Energy Enterprises (“Eos Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOSE) securities between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On February 26, 2026, Eos Energy announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 results, reporting, among other things, full year 2025 revenue of $114.2 million, falling far short of the Company’s previously issued guidance of $150 to $160 million. Management attributed these results to, in part, that “battery line downtime ran well above industry norms” and “the ability for the automated bipolar production to hit quality targets took longer than expected.” The Company further disclosed it had “uncovered inefficiencies that result in longer end-to-end production times.”

On this news, Eos Energy’s stock price fell $4.39, or 39.4%, to close at $6.74 per share on February 26, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was unable to achieve the ramp in production and capacity utilization required to achieve its previously set guidance; (2) the Company’s battery line downtime was running well above industry norms, the design intent of the line, and internal forecasts; (3) the Company was experiencing delays in the ability for its automated bipolar production to hit quality targets; (4) the Company’s inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate guidance and that its public disclosures were timely, accurate, and complete; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eos Energy securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 5, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

