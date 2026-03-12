WNC & Associates Breaks Ground on Corrigan Square Apartments, a 96-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Corrigan, Texas

CORRIGAN, Texas, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WNC & Associates (WNC), a family-owned business known as both a pioneer and leader in the affordable housing industry, in partnership with LCJ Development, have begun construction on Corrigan Square Apartments, a 96-unit affordable housing community located at 116 Bluebonnet Circle in Corrigan, Texas. The milestone marks WNC’s first community in Corrigan and reflects its continued focus on strengthening rural housing through long-term investment and preservation.

Situated between Lufkin and Livingston with direct access to Highway 287, Corrigan Square offers convenient access to essential services such as grocery, pharmacy, fuel, dining, medical care, schools, public safety departments, a public library, daycare, and a city park. The location also benefits from county-provided Dial-A-Ride public transportation.

Corrigan Square was originally built in 1969 and serves residents through the USDA Rural Development rental assistance program. All 96 units receive rental assistance, which remains in high demand in the area. Through this transaction, WNC will complete its first tax credit syndication at the property and extend affordability for households earning 30 percent, 50 percent, and 60 percent of area median income (AMI).

“Preserving affordability in small towns like Corrigan plays a direct role in supporting residents who rely on stable housing close to jobs, schools, and services,” said Michael Byrd of WNC. “This investment supports WNC’s commitment to improving rural communities while ensuring residents have a safe, quality place to call home.”

The property consists of 96 apartment homes across one- and two-story walk-up buildings. The community includes 12 one-bedroom units and 84 two-bedroom units.

WNC will complete a comprehensive rehabilitation to address deferred maintenance and improve accessibility, safety, and comfort. Exterior work will include road resurfacing, grading improvements, roof replacement, siding and trim upgrades, tree removal near buildings, and full abatement of asbestos-containing materials. Interior upgrades will include new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, Energy Star-rated appliances, updated plumbing fixtures, new sinks and faucets, GFI electrical outlets, and ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms.

Planned community amenities include on-site management, a community room, laundry facilities, a picnic and BBQ area, playground, dog park and pet care center, covered bus stop, and a horseshoe pit.

“Corrigan is a close-knit community with a real need for quality, attainable housing, and we’re proud to help preserve this important property for current and future residents. Working alongside WNC, whose long-term investment approach aligns with our mission, allows us to ensure this community remains a stable and safe place to call home for years to come,” said Jonathan Campbell of LCJ Development. “We are deeply grateful to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) for their critical support of Corrigan Square Apartments. This project would not have been possible without TDHCA’s partnership and commitment to rural affordable housing.”

Resident services will be provided at no cost through LCJ Management. Programming will include adult education, referrals to local social service agencies, healthy meal preparation workshops, community outreach efforts, and social and recreational activities.

The total development cost is approximately $16.4M. Financing includes equity and a permanent loan through Sterling Bank, along with the assumption of an existing USDA RD 515 loan. WNC’s equity investment closes the funding gap and allows the community to shift from partial to fully subsidized assistance for residents.

Construction is expected to be completed in December 2026.



About WNC & Associates

Founded in 1971, WNC & Associates (WNC) is a family-owned business known as both a pioneer and leader in the affordable housing industry. WNC and its affiliated companies specialize in tax credit syndication, affordable housing development, and preservation equity fund investments. Combined, the WNC companies have acquired approximately $18.2 billion in assets across 48 states, including more than 1,800 affordable rental properties that house more than 1 million residents. With offices in 16 states, WNC has partnered with more than 400 developers and 125 institutional investors. To learn more, visit: https://www.wncinc.com/.

