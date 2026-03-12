Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase a New Home at Lakemont by Toll Brothers in Hudson, Massachusetts

HUDSON, Mass., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new home at Lakemont by Toll Brothers, a serene waterfront community of 21 single-family homes in Hudson, Massachusetts. Only two home sites remain available for sale in the community, located at 1 Town Line Road in Hudson.





Set against a waterfront backdrop, Lakemont by Toll Brothers offers stunning homes with views of Lake Boon and access to a boat launch less than one mile from the community.

The final two homes feature 3,406 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, versatile flex rooms, first-floor offices, finished basements, and outdoor living spaces. Both homes include Designer Appointed Features, a curated collection of fixtures and finishes selected by professional design consultants to ensure a cohesive look. The homes are priced from $1.57 million.





“Lakemont by Toll Brothers offers a peaceful lifestyle close to recreation, shopping, and downtown Hudson, which is recognized as one of America’s top Main Streets,” said Ryan O’Rourke, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “This is the final opportunity for home shoppers to own a luxurious home in this charming waterfront community with lake access and convenience to Boston.”





For more information, call 866-232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

