Deadline Alert: Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 7, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PSFE) securities between March 4, 2025 and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On November 13, 2025, before the market opened, Paysafe announced third quarter financial results, including revenue of $433.8 million, which missed consensus estimates by $5.8 million, and a net loss of $87.7 million, a steep drop from the prior year period wherein the Company’s net loss was only $12.98 million. The Company also slashed full year 2025 expected revenue to $17 million at the midpoint, and adjusted EPS $0.50 at the midpoint.

The Company further revealed that its credit loss expense for the quarter was $13,220 “primarily [as] the result of a specific provision for expected chargebacks related to an individual merchant in the Merchant Solutions segment.” The report revealed write-offs of $9,924 “driven by the write off of irrecoverable amounts receivable in the Merchant Solutions segment.”

On the same date, the Company held an earnings call during which CEO, Bruce Lowthers revealed the Company “had a last-minute client that had to shut down that caused several million-dollar write-down in Q3.” Lowthers further revealed the Company is in a market tier with “higher risk MCC [Merchant Category Codes] codes.” Lowthers explained “those things sometimes are a little difficult to bank” and “sometimes the banks aren’t open to the additional risk” “so, we’ve had a little bit of challenge with that with some of those MCC codes.”

On this news, Paysafe’s stock price fell $2.80, or 27.6%, to close at $7.36 per share on November 13, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Paysafe’s ecommerce business had significant exposure to a single high risk client; (2) as a result, the Company’s credit loss reserves and/or write-offs were understated; (3) Paysafe had an undisclosed issue with higher risk Merchant Category Codes, making its client services difficult to bank; (4) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth and overall revenue mix; (5) as a result, Paysafe was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Paysafe securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 7, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.



