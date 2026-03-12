Hector International Airport becomes first in the world to install immersive reality room within an operational terminal

FARGO, N.D., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hector International Airport is excited to announce it is the first airport in the world to install both an immersive reality room and sensory room in an operational terminal.

The immersive reality room uses technology from Immersive Reality USA. Travelers to the Fargo, North Dakota, airport can step inside destinations like Buckingham Palace and Walt Disney World without needing any goggles. The 360-degree computer-generated imagery room allows individuals to explore more than 700 fully interactive environments before boarding their nonstop flights.

The new sensory room offers a calm, welcoming space for travelers, designed to support children on the autism spectrum and others with sensory sensitivities. The room includes comfortable seating, low lighting and the first bubble wall in a U.S. airport terminal. The bubble wall delivers calming visual stimulation to help individuals rest and relax.

“We’re proud Fargo’s airport is the first in the world to offer amenities like our immersive reality and sensory rooms,” said Shawn Dobberstein, executive director of Hector International Airport. “These additions represent our commitment to providing innovative passenger-focused experiences right here in North Dakota.”

“We’re delighted to have worked with Hector International Airport on this project,” said Gareth Jones, founder of Immersive Reality USA. “Airports bring together people from every background and age group, and immersive environments offer a simple way to create engaging, inclusive spaces within busy terminals. Seeing the first immersive reality room installed in an operational airport – and doing so with a forward-thinking partner like Hector International – is an exciting milestone for both passenger experience and accessible design.”

Hector International Airport broke ground in 2024 on a major terminal expansion, renovation of the existing terminal, a new parking ramp and a skyway project. The airport opened the parking ramp in August 2025 and the terminal expansion in February 2026. Crews expect to complete the skyway connecting the ramp to the terminal in late 2026, with renovations to the existing terminal scheduled for completion in early 2027. Local, state and federal partners funded the projects.

About Hector International Airport

Hector International Airport, located in northwest Fargo in Cass County, North Dakota, is served by Delta, United, Frontier, American and Allegiant with nonstop services to Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, Nashville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Phoenix-Mesa and Tampa/St. Petersburg.* With competitive fares, affordable parking, a new parking ramp and terminal expansion, the airport serves as a one-stop connection to the world for both business and leisure travelers alike.

*Seasonal service. Learn more at www.fargoairport.com.

About Immersive Reality USA

Immersive Reality USA designs and installs immersive environments that transform physical spaces using interactive projection and computer-generated imagery. The company’s systems allow users to explore hundreds of digital environments without headsets or wearable devices, making the technology accessible for public spaces such as schools, healthcare facilities and transportation hubs.

Immersive Reality USA is based in Fargo, North Dakota, at the NDeavor™ Barry D. Batcheller Tech Park, supporting projects across the United States. Learn more at www.immersiverealityusa.com.

Katherine Fearing, Flint Group

katherine.fearing@flint-group.com

Cell: 701.770.8758

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b41e58f9-0a91-479a-a29f-7e3e3c43a3fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33a488a2-aee9-4120-8985-e97177ff2c92

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af271967-cc13-466a-b42d-56a632ccda53