MATEREAL Welcomes Tim Thomson to Board of Directors

GOLDEN, Colo., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MATEREAL, the company remaking plastics with AI-enabled, bio-forward polymers announced today the appointment of Tim Thomson to its Board of Directors. Tim will serve as a strategic finance leader for the company.

Tim brings deep experience in designing financial strategies that unlock scale for breakthrough climate technologies. He has helped companies move from technical promise to commercial momentum structuring capital, partnerships, and operating models built for aggressive growth.

“Tim is exactly the kind of operator we want in this next chapter,” said Jacqueline Ros Amable, CEO and cofounder of MATEREAL. “Replacing toxic plastics isn’t just a chemistry problem it’s a volume, margins, and capital strategy problem. Tim understands how to finance real scale in complex industrial markets. He knows how to help teams level up fast without losing discipline. That combination is rare and critical.”

“At MATEREAL, the innovation is real,” said Tim Thomson. “What excites me is the clarity of the model, materials that drop into existing supply chains, backed by intelligence systems that accelerate commercialization. The opportunity isn’t incremental improvement. It's a systemic upgrade.”

Tim currently serves as CFO at Charm Industrial, where he has helped scale one of the most ambitious carbon removal platforms in the market, structuring capital to support rapid infrastructure buildout and commercialization. He also sits on the board of The Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB). His experiences speak to the fact that transforming entrenched supply chains require both technical breakthrough and financial architecture.

In his role on MATEREAL’s Board, Tim will support the company’s financial and scale strategy as it expands commercial adoption of its isocyanate-free polymer platforms. MATEREAL’s approach combines novel chemistry with applied AI to deliver materials that run directly on existing polyurethane and PVC production lines, no retooling required.

MATEREAL builds AI-enabled, bio-forward performance materials engineered to run on today’s polyurethane and PVC production lines, no retooling required. They develop proprietary, isocyanate-free base formulations and use their R&D-to-scale intelligence platform to translate design intent, chemical parameters, and manufacturing realities into materials that meet brand and manufacturer-specific performance targets.

In 2025, MATEREAL validated their plug and play technology with a full production run on the lines of an Italian luxury alternative leather manufacturer supplying global brands. Real operators. Real throughput. Real speed. Polaris™, their flagship thermoplastic platform, is no longer theoretical, it is ready to scale.

For more information, visit www.matereal.co.

