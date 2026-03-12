Dubai, UAE, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Pepeto crossed $7.96 million this week and the pace keeps accelerating, reflecting the seriousness of the team behind this ethereum based crypto and their goal of creating a movement not just another project. This crypto news lands while headlines flip daily and traders cannot tell if the market is recovering or crashing. The ethereum price prediction is pointing higher with major banks and analysts calling for a new all time high, and since Pepeto is an ethereum based crypto designed to fix the problems that still hold the network back, the direction of Ethereum shapes exactly where this project goes next.

To understand why $7.96 million entered before the first trade was placed, the ethereum price prediction needs to come first, and then Pepeto becomes obvious.

Crypto News: Pepeto Update Amount Raised And Ethereum Price Prediction Targets New All Time High

Pepeto is an ethereum based crypto, and it makes sense to have a look at the ETH Blockchain first. Ethereum still carries problems that push users away: unpredictable gas fees, expensive cross network transfers, and dangerous contracts that drained $1.3 billion in 2025. But the blockchain is improving fast. The Pectra upgrade boosted scalability and nearly 29% of all ETH is now locked in staking creating real supply pressure according to MEXC. The ethereum price prediction from Standard Chartered sits at $7,500, Arthur Hayes targets $10,000 to $20,000, and InvestingHaven expects a new all time high in 2026. The crypto news is clear: Ethereum keeps growing, and projects built on the network that solve its remaining weaknesses stand to benefit the most. That is exactly where Pepeto sits as an ethereum based crypto fixing gas fees, bridging costs, and contract risk all at once.

Crypto News: Pepeto Growing Traction Has A Clear Reason

PepetoSwap links three major blockchains with a bridge that transfers tokens for free, uses AI to scan every contract for risk before anything goes live, and charges absolutely nothing on trades. These are the exact problems the ethereum price prediction says ETH will grow despite, and Pepeto solves each one.

The original Pepe coin's $11 billion cofounder leads the build while a former Binance executive manages the technical side, and that level of executive does not join a project without seeing serious potential. SolidProof checked the contract before the presale went live. Revenue generated from each trade on the exchange flows back permanently to the wallets that entered during presale, scaled to how much they hold, which turns every early investor into a partner who earns from platform activity for life.

That structure explains why Ethereum whales are among the largest wallets entering Pepeto. They know the network deeper than anyone and clearly recognize the potential in this ethereum based crypto before the broader market catches on. On top of that conviction, meme coin communities are adding a completely different force, the viral energy that sent Shiba Inu and Dogecoin past billions with nothing underneath is surrounding Pepeto now. When Ethereum whale capital meets meme coin virality inside a project with real exchange infrastructure, the high potential signal is impossible to ignore.

The conviction shows in the data. Investors who committed months ago keep coming back with bigger positions because the team delivers on every update and the listing draws closer each week. They trust what is being built and want larger stakes because once trading begins this price level disappears permanently.

Conclusion

This crypto news made the ethereum price prediction future clear. The biggest banks and sharpest analysts agree Ethereum is heading for a new all time high, and when large caps like ETH double, the ethereum based crypto projects built on top of them with real infrastructure do not simply track them, they produce multiples that make the 2x look small. For reference, Pepe coin hit $0.00002803 and crossed $11 billion on nothing but meme energy. The same cofounder now leads Pepeto with that same force except a real exchange sits behind it, and in a year where crypto is merging into global finance, this ethereum based crypto has every reason to go further.

The crypto news news today is backed by facts and whale wallets see them clearly and that is why they keep committing. Not getting into Pepeto at presale stage will most likely mean buying after the listing at whatever price the early wallets decide to sell at, the same story that played out with Pepe coin when late arrivals watched the rest of that cycle wishing they had acted sooner.

FAQs

Why is the ethereum price prediction targeting a new all time high in 2026?

The reason is Standard Chartered targets $7,500, Hayes projects $10,000 to $20,000, and 29% of ETH locked in staking creates supply pressure supporting the breakout.

Why is Pepeto the strongest crypto presale right now?

The reason is the $7 billion cofounder leads a verified exchange with $7.96 million raised and Ethereum whales entering because they see the potential in this ethereum based crypto.

Is Pepeto a good crypto to investment?

Pepeto is a good investment and the reason is Pepeto has a completed SolidProof audit, an $11 billion cofounder, a former Binance executive, $7.93 million raised, and permanent revenue sharing from every trade on a verified exchangewith high long-term and short-term potential.









