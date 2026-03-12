Posifa Technologies Introduces PVC4001-C MEMS Pirani Vacuum Transducer for Wide-Range Vacuum Measurement

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today introduced its new PVC4001-C MEMS Pirani vacuum transducer, the latest device in the company’s PVC4000 series. Designed for cost-effective OEM integration, the transducer combines a MEMS thermal conduction sensor, measurement electronics, a microprocessor, and an onboard barometric pressure sensor in an ultra-compact PCB assembly with a connector-terminated wire harness.

Based on Posifa’s second-generation MEMS thermal conduction chip, the PVC4001-C operates on the principle that the thermal conductivity of gases is proportional to vacuum pressure. Its electronics and microprocessor amplify and digitize the sensor signal and provide output via an I²C interface. For applications requiring calibrated output, users can enter up to 10 pairs of calibration points, which are used by a built-in piecewise linearization algorithm.

The PVC4001-C is designed to deliver stable performance across changing operating conditions. A built-in temperature sensor supports a temperature compensation algorithm to offset changes in thermal conductivity caused by ambient temperature variation. In addition, a pulsed excitation scheme — in which the sensor is heated for about 100 ms and then turned off for one second — helps minimize drift due to self-heating in high vacuum, while also reducing power consumption for battery-powered instruments.

The device provides a measurement range from 0.001 Torr to 900 Torr (1.3*10-4 kPa to 120 kPa) with a response time of less than 200 ms. Because Pirani vacuum sensors typically lose resolution above 10 Torr, the PVC4001-C adds an onboard barometric pressure sensor that supports measurement from 10 Torr to 760 Torr with 5 % accuracy across that extended range. This combination makes the device especially well-suited for portable digital vacuum gauges and for leak detection in closed systems maintained under primary vacuum, including vacuum-insulated panels.

Additional features of the PVC4001-C include low power consumption, resistance to contamination, and an operating temperature range of -25 °C to +85 °C.

Samples and production quantities of the PVC4001-C are available now. Contact Posifa Technologies to discuss ordering information and application requirements at info@posifatech.com or call (408) 392-0989. www.posifatech.com

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China.

