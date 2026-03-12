Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2026 Distribution

Southfield, MI, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.12 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2026. The distribution is payable on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2026.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 513 developed properties comprising approximately 178,650 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Sun Communities Investor Relations Team

investorrelations@suncommunities.com

(248) 208-2500

www.suninc.com