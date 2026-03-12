AirTera Earns Distinguished Workforce Development Accreditation

RENO, Nev., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirTera today announced it has attained level 2 under the Airport Workforce Development Accreditation program through Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA), the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada. The Airport Workforce Development Accreditation provides a structured, multi-level framework to help airports and their business partners address workforce challenges and recognizes AirTera’s commitment to workforce excellence.

“Achieving this accreditation is a proud milestone for AirTera and, as a first industry partner to achieve this accreditation, reflects our commitment to investing in people as much as technology,” said Jiri Marousek, CEO of AirTera. “We are proud to support our team in building meaningful careers, expanding their skills, and bringing diverse perspectives and approaches to the work we do every day. Aviation’s future depends on making career opportunities more visible and accessible to exceptional individuals at every level, and we are committed to helping lead that effort while partnering with innovators across the industry who want to build that future with us.”

ACI-NA’s Airport Workforce Development Accreditation is a pathway to ensure an experienced and innovative aviation workforce. This first-of-its-kind initiative for the airport industry is designed to equip airports and their business partners with a strategic roadmap for workforce development by enhancing skills, elevating employee engagement, and strengthening workforce readiness across the airport industry.

“Achieving 2 certification signals AirTera’s dedication to building and supporting a high-performing workforce and enhancing the passenger experience,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “Strong workforce development programs help ensure airports and their business partners remain responsive, innovative, and prepared for future challenges and opportunities.”

Comprised of five core levels, the Airport Workforce Development Accreditation framework is designed to provide an accumulative approach to workforce development across five structured levels, each requiring increased focus as an airport or airport business partner progresses. The five levels are:

Level 1 – Building the Base: Participants establish foundational workforce practices and raise awareness about the airport’s pivotal role in the community.



Participants establish foundational workforce practices and raise awareness about the airport’s pivotal role in the community. Level 2 – Nurturing Talent: Participants align internal training programs with employee development opportunities through skill-gap analysis and individual learning plans.



Participants align internal training programs with employee development opportunities through skill-gap analysis and individual learning plans. Level 3 – Cultivating Connections: Participants expand community outreach and create career pathways to secure future talent pipelines.



Participants expand community outreach and create career pathways to secure future talent pipelines. Level 4 – Extending Influence: Participants formalize partnerships with educational institutions and industry collaborators for comprehensive, scalable development initiatives.



Participants formalize partnerships with educational institutions and industry collaborators for comprehensive, scalable development initiatives. Level 5 – Shaping the Future: Participants achieve measurable improvements in workforce skills and implement sustainable, forward-looking workforce strategies that ensure long-term adaptability.





The Airport Workforce Development Accreditation is administered by 4QD Strategy Consulting LLC, an advisory firm that provides clients with practical implementation assistance in matters of strategy, workforce development, and organization effectiveness.

Learn more about the ACI-NA Airport Workforce Development Accreditation at www.astrongerairportworkforce.org.

About AirTera

A service mark of NATA Compliance Services, AirTera is the unified identity, security, safety and compliance platform. Built to meet the evolving demands of TSA, DOT and FAA regulations, AirTera offers Identity Management System (IDMS), industry-leading LMS and training content, background checks, credentialing, Anti-Drug & Alcohol Misuse Prevention Program Management, real-time compliance management, biometric services, and safety reporting in a secure platform. Learn more: https://airtera.com.

Contact Info



Claudia Culmone

Marketing Communications Manager

claudia.culmone@airtera.com

+1.703.842.5317