Virtual Grid Deploys First “Containerized Compute” Module to Launch Virtual Data Centre in Western Canada

The Virtual Grid Node (pictured here) pairs high-performance GPU-based compute with a 500-kWh battery system

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Grid Inc. (“Virtual Grid” or the “Company”) today announced the deployment of its first prototype modular compute node, marking a significant milestone in the buildout of its distributed network of GPU-powered, battery-backed infrastructure across Western Canada. The Company said it has multiple customers in its pipeline and expects the first node to begin generating revenue immediately as initial workloads are onboarded.

The prototype node is the first deployed version of Virtual Grid’s platform, which is designed to function as both a Virtual Data Center and a Virtual Power Plant. By combining high-performance compute with on-site energy storage, Virtual Grid is advancing a new model for AI infrastructure that is intended to be faster to deploy, more resilient, and better aligned with the challenges of power-constrained growth.

“This marks the point at which Virtual Grid moves from vision to deployed infrastructure,” said Timothy Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Grid. “We have now deployed the first prototype node of a platform that we believe is built for the direction of the AI market. Demand for compute continues to accelerate, while traditional data centre models are increasingly slow to deploy, capital-intensive, and constrained by power availability. Virtual Grid is designed to address those challenges.”

“Traditional data centres were built for a different era,” said John Hawes, Chief Operating Officer of Virtual Grid. “Virtual Grid is taking a modular, distributed approach that is designed to support faster rollout, built-in redundancy, and more flexible scaling. This first prototype is an important step toward that broader network.”

Virtual Grid’s architecture is designed for GPU-intensive workloads, including AI inference, fine-tuning, machine learning, analytics, rendering, and simulation. Over time, the Company expects its battery-backed nodes to serve not only as distributed compute assets, but also as coordinated energy assets across the network.

“This first prototype validates the architecture, the deployment model, and the commercial thesis,” said Chris Zinger, Chief Technology Officer of Virtual Grid. “The focus now is on refinement, execution, and scale.”

The Company has previously disclosed that it has 75 locations under development pursuant to memoranda of understanding across Western Canada and is pursuing phased activation as it expands its footprint

ABOUT VIRTUAL GRID INC.

Virtual Grid Inc. (www.virtualgrid.ai) is building a distributed network of GPU-powered, battery-backed compute nodes across Western Canada. Designed as both a Virtual Data Center and a Virtual Power Plant, Virtual Grid’s modular infrastructure platform is intended to support AI, analytics, rendering, and other high-performance workloads through a decentralized, scalable, and energy-aware architecture.

