Repayment Milestones for JF19 – LA Agoura Hills Marriott Hotels and JF23 – Nashville Virgin Hotel

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital, a leading Regional Center operator in the EB-5 industry, announced today that it has achieved repayment milestones for two hospitality projects: JF19 - LA Agoura Hills Marriott Hotels and JF23 - Nashville Virgin Hotel. The transactions resulted in significant partial repayments to the respective EB-5 partnerships, continuing the firm’s strong track record of returning capital to investors.

In connection with a recent senior loan extension for JF19, the Sponsor repaid $9 million of the $20.5 million EB-5 investment. While the repayment was partial at the project level, it enabled a full return of the $500,000 capital contribution to eligible investors. The remaining EB-5 investment will remain invested in the project.

Completed in 2020, JF19 is a dual-branded Courtyard by Marriott and TownePlace Suites hotel in Los Angeles County, offering extensive meeting space and a range of guest amenities serving both business and leisure travelers. This milestone represents the 19th EB5 Capital project where the company can begin returning funds to investors.

JF23 recently completed a refinancing that resulted in an approximate $25 million repayment of the $44 million EB-5 investment. Eligible investors received a partial distribution following the transaction. The remaining EB-5 investment continues to be deployed in the Project, with additional repayment mechanisms planned over the coming years.

Completed in 2020, JF23 is a luxury hotel located in the heart of Nashville’s Music Row, featuring premium accommodations, multiple dining venues, and rooftop amenities. This transaction marks the 20th EB5 Capital project where the company can begin returning funds to investors.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from 78 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised over $1.5 billion of foreign capital across more than 45 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors’ funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

