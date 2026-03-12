ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavu Inc., the restaurant technology company behind Marty AI, today published a new thought leadership piece by CEO Saleem Khatri challenging a core assumption that has shaped restaurant technology for two decades: that giving operators better access to data leads to better decisions.



The piece, “The End of Restaurant Dashboards,” published at lavu.com, argues that every major advance in restaurant data tools, from spreadsheets to BI dashboards to AI chat assistants, has shared the same structural flaw: the system waits for the operator to engage. In a working restaurant, that wait is often too long.

Active Operational Defense: A restaurant AI approach in which the system automatically connects POS, payroll, scheduling, and delivery data overnight, analyzes it without operator input, and delivers prioritized findings and dollar-specific action items to each store manager by 6 AM, before the manager has to ask a single question. Developed by Lavu Inc.

“The problem was never that operators couldn’t find the data. The problem is that they don’t have time to look. A manager running a lunch rush won’t open an app and type a question. By the time they do, the damage is already done.” - Saleem Khatri, CEO, Lavu Inc.

The piece introduces a four-era framework for understanding how restaurant technology has evolved and identifies the specific limitation each era failed to solve. Era 1 (manual reports) required technical skill. Era 2 (BI dashboards) required someone to open the dashboard. Era 3 (AI chat tools, 2024–2025) required someone to know what to ask. All three required the manager to initiate contact with the system.

Khatri also addresses what he calls the “one-platform wall,” a limitation he argues affects most restaurant AI on the market today. Because the most expensive operational problems in multi unit restaurants occur at the intersection of systems, not within any single one, an AI that reads only POS data cannot see them.

“The industry has been calling it AI, but it’s built on one data source. That’s like diagnosing a patient by only checking their heart rate. You need blood pressure, temperature, oxygen: the full picture. In restaurants, you need POS, payroll, scheduling, and delivery data, all at once. That’s what Marty does.” - Saleem Khatri, CEO, Lavu Inc.

The approach is grounded in a live deployment. In Q4 2025, Lavu ran Marty across a 169-store franchise group over 92 days, connecting POS, scheduling, and payroll data across 3.2 million transactions. The system identified $1.86 million in annualized productivity losses from staffing gaps, detected overtime misuse affecting 85 locations, and flagged output gaps between stores ranging from $37 to $93 per labor hour.

The full piece is available at lavu.com/the-end-of-restaurant-dashboards/

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Active Operational Defense in restaurant technology?

Active Operational Defense is a restaurant AI methodology developed by Lavu Inc. in which software automatically connects multiple data sources (POS, payroll, scheduling, and delivery), runs analysis overnight without operator input, and delivers a prioritized morning briefing to each store manager before service begins. Unlike dashboards or AI chat tools, it requires no action from the operator to produce results.

What is Marty AI?

Marty is Lavu’s AI platform for multi-unit restaurant operators. It connects POS, payroll, scheduling, and delivery data, runs automated analysis overnight, and sends each store manager a Morning Deposit briefing by 6 AM with specific findings and recommended actions, including exact dollar amounts. It is the first restaurant AI platform to operate across all four data sources simultaneously without requiring manual queries.

Why are restaurant dashboards no longer sufficient for multi-unit operators?

Restaurant dashboards present data visually but require an operator to open the tool, interpret the information, and decide what action to take. In a working restaurant, operators rarely have time to do this during service. Dashboards also typically pull from a single system, usually the POS, which means problems that emerge at the intersection of payroll, scheduling, and sales data remain invisible. Active Operational Defense eliminates both limitations.

How does Lavu’s restaurant AI differ from other POS AI tools?

Most restaurant AI tools available today are built on a single data source, the POS, and require the operator to initiate a query. Lavu’s Marty AI connects POS, payroll, scheduling, and delivery data simultaneously, runs analysis automatically each night, and delivers findings proactively. This means Marty can identify problems like unscheduled overtime, cross-store productivity gaps, and clock anomalies that single-source AI systems cannot detect.

