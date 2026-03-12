VirTra Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call for Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTSI) (“VirTra” or the “Company”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VirTra management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-9208

International dial-in: 1-201-493-6784

Conference ID: 13758841

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 9, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13758841

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use-of-force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets. Since 1993, VirTra has been dedicated to saving lives by providing highly effective, realistic training designed to prepare officers for the most difficult real-world situations.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alec Wilson and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

VTSI@gateway-grp.com

949-574-3860