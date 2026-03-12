Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

 | Source: Zumiez Inc Zumiez Inc

Fourth Quarter North American Comparable Sales Increased 5.5%
Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Increased 200 Basis Points to 38.2%
Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share Increased 48.7% to $1.16
Board Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2026.

Net sales for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026 (13 weeks) increased 4.4% to $291.3 million from $279.2 million in the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended January 31, 2026, increased 2.2%. Net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 32.5% to $19.6 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to net income of $14.8 million, or $0.78 per share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended January 31, 2026, increased 4.5% to $929.1 million from $889.2 million reported for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended February 1, 2025. Comparable sales increased 4.3% for the fifty-two weeks ended January 31, 2026. Net income for fiscal 2025 increased $15.1 million to $13.4 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.09 per share in fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2025 was negatively impacted by $3.6 million, or approximately $0.15 per diluted share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California. 

As of January 31, 2026, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $160.6 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $147.6 million as of February 1, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher cash flow from operations, partially offset by share repurchases and capital expenditures. The Company repurchased 2.7 million shares during fiscal 2025 at an average cost of $14.18 per share and a total cost of $38.3 million.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Our fourth quarter performance was highlighted by strong full price selling in North America which fueled mid-single digit comparable sales growth in the region and meaningful gross margin expansion. In addition to these results, our focus on assortment and full price selling in the European business drove 250 basis points of improvement in product margin year over year. Fiscal 2025 represented an important step towards returning to historical levels of sales and earnings, and while we still have work to do, our results underscore the success of our recent merchandise assortments, customer experience and expense management. We started the new year with good momentum and believe we have the right plans in place to build on our recent progress including generating increased cash which we’ll deploy to drive growth and enhanced shareholder value.” 

Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales 

Total first quarter-to-date sales for the four weeks ended February 28, 2026, increased 9.8%, from the four weeks ended March 1, 2025. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended February 28, 2026, increased 7.5% from the four weeks ended March 1, 2025. From a regional perspective, comparable sales for North America increased 6.0% and other international comparable sales increased 13.2%.

Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending May 2, 2026. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $189 to $193 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between a loss of $0.77 and a loss of $0.87. 

In fiscal 2026 the Company currently intends to open approximately 5 new stores all located in North America and close roughly 25 stores, including 20 in the US and 5 in Europe. 

Stock Repurchase Authorization 

On March 11, 2026, the Board of Directors of Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $40 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through January 29, 2028, unless the time-period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors. The repurchase program supersedes the prior authorization approved by the Board of Directors on June 4, 2025 that was set to expire on June 30, 2026.

Conference call Information 

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (Registration Link) Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of February 28, 2026, we operated 716 stores, including 560 in the United States, 45 in Canada, 83 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Company Contact:
Darin White
Vice President of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200

ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

   Three Months Ended
   January 31, % of February 1, % of
   2026 Sales  2025  Sales
   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Net sales $291,308 100.0%  279,160  100.0%
Cost of goods sold  179,909 61.8%  178,127  63.8%
Gross profit  111,399 38.2%  101,033  36.2%
Selling, general and administrative expenses  86,366 29.6%  80,903  29.0%
Operating profit  25,033 8.6%  20,130  7.2%
Interest income, net  784 0.3%  742  0.3%
Other income (expense), net  719 0.2%  (915) -0.3%
Earnings before income taxes  26,536 9.1%  19,957  7.2%
Provision for income taxes  6,986 2.4%  5,203  1.9%
Net income $19,550 6.7% $14,754  5.3%
Basic earnings per share $1.22   $0.80   
Diluted earnings per share $1.16   $0.78   
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:       
Basic  16,087    18,464   
Diluted  16,800    18,806   
          
          
   Fiscal Year Ended
   January 31, % of February 1, % of
   2026 Sales  2025  Sales
   (Unaudited)      
Net sales $929,057 100.0% $889,202  100.0%
Cost of goods sold  596,522 64.2%  586,162  65.9%
Gross profit  332,535 35.8%  303,040  34.1%
Selling, general and administrative expenses  315,494 34.0%  301,090  33.9%
Operating profit  17,041 1.8%  1,950  0.2%
Interest income, net  4,673 0.5%  4,205  0.5%
Other income (expense), net  2,349 0.3%  (2,078) -0.2%
Earnings before income taxes  24,063 2.6%  4,077  0.5%
Provision for income taxes  10,686 1.2%  5,790  0.7%
Net income (loss) $13,377 1.4% $(1,713) -0.2%
Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.80   $(0.09)  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.78   $(0.09)  
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings (loss) per share:       
Basic  16,773    18,918   
Diluted  17,248    18,918   


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

 
  January 31, 2026 February 1, 2025 
  (Unaudited)   
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents $127,860  $112,668  
Marketable securities  32,764   34,890  
Receivables  13,957   12,825  
Inventories  146,995   146,648  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  14,407   15,354  
Total current assets  335,983   322,385  
Fixed assets, net  72,813   80,178  
Operating lease right-of-use assets  185,604   183,235  
Goodwill  15,519   15,258  
Intangible assets, net  15,513   13,577  
Deferred tax assets, net  6,349   8,684  
Other long-term assets  12,390   11,564  
Total long-term assets  308,188   312,496  
Total assets $644,171  $634,881  
      
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     
Current liabilities     
Trade accounts payable $49,150  $49,389  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes  28,221   21,962  
Operating lease liabilities  54,023   56,009  
Other current liabilities  36,136   28,154  
Total current liabilities  167,530   155,514  
Long-term operating lease liabilities  145,306   143,812  
Other long-term liabilities  7,050   6,578  
Total long-term liabilities  152,356   150,390  
Total liabilities  319,886   305,904  
      
Shareholders’ equity     
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding       
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 16,971 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2026 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025  211,764   203,581  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (11,438)  (23,778) 
Retained earnings  123,959   149,174  
Total shareholders’ equity  324,285   328,977  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $644,171  $634,881  
      


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 
  Fiscal Year Ended 
  January 31, 2026 February 1, 2025 
  (Unaudited)   
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net income (loss) $13,377  $(1,713) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:     
Depreciation, amortization and accretion  21,121   22,160  
Noncash lease expense  63,782   64,415  
Deferred taxes  2,608   (609) 
Stock-based compensation expense  7,274   6,831  
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets  1,850   1,473  
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss  (1,118)  2,145  
Other  208   178  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
Receivables  2,249   1,533  
Inventories  5,092   (21,687) 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (1,647)  1,558  
Trade accounts payable  (2,264)  11,698  
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes  5,479   3,768  
Income taxes payable  2,510   4,705  
Operating lease liabilities  (69,420)  (73,564) 
Other liabilities  2,373   (2,190) 
Net cash provided by operating activities  53,474   20,701  
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Additions to fixed assets  (11,061)  (15,004) 
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments  (23,098)  (2,980) 
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments  27,768   50,586  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (6,391)  32,602  
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Proceeds from revolving credit facilities  6,894   3,220  
Payments on revolving credit facilities  (6,894)  (3,220) 
Proceeds from the issuance and exercise of stock-based awards, net of tax  909   606  
Repurchase of common stock  (38,253)  (25,206) 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (37,344)  (24,600) 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  2,845   (1,458) 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  12,584   27,245  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period  121,529   94,284  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $134,113  $121,529  
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:     
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets  815   109  
Accrual for repurchase of common stock  339   -  



GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading