Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth Quarter North American Comparable Sales Increased 5.5%

Fourth Quarter Gross Margin Increased 200 Basis Points to 38.2%

Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share Increased 48.7% to $1.16

Board Approves New Stock Repurchase Authorization

LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2026.



Net sales for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026 (13 weeks) increased 4.4% to $291.3 million from $279.2 million in the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2025 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended January 31, 2026, increased 2.2%. Net income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 32.5% to $19.6 million, or $1.16 per share, compared to net income of $14.8 million, or $0.78 per share, in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.



Total net sales for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended January 31, 2026, increased 4.5% to $929.1 million from $889.2 million reported for the twelve months (52 weeks) ended February 1, 2025. Comparable sales increased 4.3% for the fifty-two weeks ended January 31, 2026. Net income for fiscal 2025 increased $15.1 million to $13.4 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.09 per share in fiscal 2024. Fiscal 2025 was negatively impacted by $3.6 million, or approximately $0.15 per diluted share related to the settlement of a wage and hours lawsuit in California.



As of January 31, 2026, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $160.6 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $147.6 million as of February 1, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher cash flow from operations, partially offset by share repurchases and capital expenditures. The Company repurchased 2.7 million shares during fiscal 2025 at an average cost of $14.18 per share and a total cost of $38.3 million.



Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Our fourth quarter performance was highlighted by strong full price selling in North America which fueled mid-single digit comparable sales growth in the region and meaningful gross margin expansion. In addition to these results, our focus on assortment and full price selling in the European business drove 250 basis points of improvement in product margin year over year. Fiscal 2025 represented an important step towards returning to historical levels of sales and earnings, and while we still have work to do, our results underscore the success of our recent merchandise assortments, customer experience and expense management. We started the new year with good momentum and believe we have the right plans in place to build on our recent progress including generating increased cash which we’ll deploy to drive growth and enhanced shareholder value.”



Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales



Total first quarter-to-date sales for the four weeks ended February 28, 2026, increased 9.8%, from the four weeks ended March 1, 2025. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended February 28, 2026, increased 7.5% from the four weeks ended March 1, 2025. From a regional perspective, comparable sales for North America increased 6.0% and other international comparable sales increased 13.2%.



Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Outlook



The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending May 2, 2026. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $189 to $193 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between a loss of $0.77 and a loss of $0.87.



In fiscal 2026 the Company currently intends to open approximately 5 new stores all located in North America and close roughly 25 stores, including 20 in the US and 5 in Europe.



Stock Repurchase Authorization

On March 11, 2026, the Board of Directors of Zumiez Inc. approved the repurchase of up to an aggregate of $40 million of common stock. The repurchase program is expected to continue through January 29, 2028, unless the time-period is extended or shortened by the Board of Directors. The repurchase program supersedes the prior authorization approved by the Board of Directors on June 4, 2025 that was set to expire on June 30, 2026.



Conference call Information



About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of February 28, 2026, we operated 716 stores, including 560 in the United States, 45 in Canada, 83 in Europe and 28 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended January 31, % of February 1, % of 2026 Sales 2025 Sales (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 291,308 100.0 % 279,160 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 179,909 61.8 % 178,127 63.8 % Gross profit 111,399 38.2 % 101,033 36.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 86,366 29.6 % 80,903 29.0 % Operating profit 25,033 8.6 % 20,130 7.2 % Interest income, net 784 0.3 % 742 0.3 % Other income (expense), net 719 0.2 % (915 ) -0.3 % Earnings before income taxes 26,536 9.1 % 19,957 7.2 % Provision for income taxes 6,986 2.4 % 5,203 1.9 % Net income $ 19,550 6.7 % $ 14,754 5.3 % Basic earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 0.80 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 16,087 18,464 Diluted 16,800 18,806 Fiscal Year Ended January 31, % of February 1, % of 2026 Sales 2025 Sales (Unaudited) Net sales $ 929,057 100.0 % $ 889,202 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 596,522 64.2 % 586,162 65.9 % Gross profit 332,535 35.8 % 303,040 34.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 315,494 34.0 % 301,090 33.9 % Operating profit 17,041 1.8 % 1,950 0.2 % Interest income, net 4,673 0.5 % 4,205 0.5 % Other income (expense), net 2,349 0.3 % (2,078 ) -0.2 % Earnings before income taxes 24,063 2.6 % 4,077 0.5 % Provision for income taxes 10,686 1.2 % 5,790 0.7 % Net income (loss) $ 13,377 1.4 % $ (1,713 ) -0.2 % Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.80 $ (0.09 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.78 $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings (loss) per share: Basic 16,773 18,918 Diluted 17,248 18,918





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)



January 31, 2026 February 1, 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,860 $ 112,668 Marketable securities 32,764 34,890 Receivables 13,957 12,825 Inventories 146,995 146,648 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,407 15,354 Total current assets 335,983 322,385 Fixed assets, net 72,813 80,178 Operating lease right-of-use assets 185,604 183,235 Goodwill 15,519 15,258 Intangible assets, net 15,513 13,577 Deferred tax assets, net 6,349 8,684 Other long-term assets 12,390 11,564 Total long-term assets 308,188 312,496 Total assets $ 644,171 $ 634,881 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 49,150 $ 49,389 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 28,221 21,962 Operating lease liabilities 54,023 56,009 Other current liabilities 36,136 28,154 Total current liabilities 167,530 155,514 Long-term operating lease liabilities 145,306 143,812 Other long-term liabilities 7,050 6,578 Total long-term liabilities 152,356 150,390 Total liabilities 319,886 305,904 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 16,971 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2026 and 19,159 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2025 211,764 203,581 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,438 ) (23,778 ) Retained earnings 123,959 149,174 Total shareholders’ equity 324,285 328,977 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 644,171 $ 634,881





ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2026 February 1, 2025 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 13,377 $ (1,713 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 21,121 22,160 Noncash lease expense 63,782 64,415 Deferred taxes 2,608 (609 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,274 6,831 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 1,850 1,473 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (1,118 ) 2,145 Other 208 178 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 2,249 1,533 Inventories 5,092 (21,687 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,647 ) 1,558 Trade accounts payable (2,264 ) 11,698 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 5,479 3,768 Income taxes payable 2,510 4,705 Operating lease liabilities (69,420 ) (73,564 ) Other liabilities 2,373 (2,190 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,474 20,701 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (11,061 ) (15,004 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (23,098 ) (2,980 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 27,768 50,586 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (6,391 ) 32,602 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 6,894 3,220 Payments on revolving credit facilities (6,894 ) (3,220 ) Proceeds from the issuance and exercise of stock-based awards, net of tax 909 606 Repurchase of common stock (38,253 ) (25,206 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (37,344 ) (24,600 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,845 (1,458 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 12,584 27,245 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 121,529 94,284 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 134,113 $ 121,529 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 815 109 Accrual for repurchase of common stock 339 -



