ServiceTitan Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2026.

“Our vision and mission from the beginning have been simple: to inflect our customers' revenue and margins by automating their operations” said Ara Mahdessian, Co-Founder and CEO. “I am deeply proud to surpass a $1B annualized revenue run rate and to see our vision unfold faster than we ever could have imagined.”

“In FY27, we're planning to continue executing on our multi-year growth opportunities, to bring the Agentic Operating System for the trades to life, and to make a step function change in the velocity at which we execute,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, Co-Founder and President, “Behind compelling results from our pilot, we are doubling the capacity of Max this quarter, with plans to further expand over the course of the year.”


Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights:
         
  Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2026 Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Full Fiscal Year 2026 Full Fiscal Year 2025
  (in millions, except percentages, GTV and active customers)
Gross transaction volume (“GTV”) (in billions)(1)  $19.8   $17.0   $82.1   $68.5 
YOY GTV growth  16%   26%   20%   23% 
         
Total revenue  $254.0   $209.3   $961.0   $771.9 
YOY revenue growth  21%   29%   24%   26% 
Platform revenue  $245.1   $200.1   $925.4   $739.5 
YOY platform revenue growth  23%   30%   25%   27% 
         
GAAP loss from operations  ($42.7)  ($99.9)  ($169.2)  ($230.0)
Non-GAAP income from operations(2)  $27.1   $6.9   $94.1   $25.2 
Non-GAAP operating margin(2)  10.7%   3.3%   9.8%   3.3% 
         
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities  $40.6   $15.4   $110.1   $37.1 
Non-GAAP free cash flow(2)  $35.4   $10.8   $85.1   $15.5 
         
Net dollar retention  > 110%   > 110%     
Total active customers      ~10,800   ~9,500 
Gross dollar retention      > 95%   > 95% 

_________________________

(1) Gross Transaction Volume (“GTV”) represents the sum of total dollars invoiced by our customers through the ServiceTitan platform in a given period, which is intended to be a proxy for the total revenue our customers generate.
(2) This press release uses non-GAAP financial measures that adjust GAAP financial measures for the impact of various items. See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” below for additional information.


Fiscal First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Outlook:
For fiscal first quarter 2027 and for the full fiscal year 2027, the Company currently expects:
     
  Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Full Fiscal Year 2027
  (in millions)
Total revenue $255- $257 $1,110 - $1,120
Non-GAAP income from operations(3) $27 - $28 $128 - $133

_________________________
(3) ServiceTitan is not able, at this time, to provide an outlook for GAAP loss from operations or a reconciliation of expected non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations for the fiscal first quarter 2027 or for the full fiscal year 2027 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations that cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted without unreasonable efforts. For example, charges related to stock-based compensation expense require additional inputs, such as the number and value of awards granted, that are not currently ascertainable.

Conference Call Information:
The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Online registration for this conference call can be found here. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from ServiceTitan’s investor relations website at http://investors.servicetitan.com.

Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.servicetitan.com for 12 months.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” or “will,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern ServiceTitan’s expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ServiceTitan’s financial outlook for total revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for fiscal first quarter 2027 ending April 30, 2026 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2027, and statements regarding our operating velocity, AI strategy, and plans for Max. ServiceTitan’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those more fully described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for fiscal third quarter 2026 ended October 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC on December 9, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to ServiceTitan as of the date hereof, and ServiceTitan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Press Contact
Max Wertheimer
ServiceTitan, Inc.
press@servicetitan.com

Investor Contact
Jason Rechel
ServiceTitan, Inc.
investors@servicetitan.com

© 2026 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).



ServiceTitan, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Revenue:            
Platform $245,129  $200,074  $925,418  $739,486 
Professional services and other  8,858   9,207   35,547   32,392 
Total revenue  253,987   209,281   960,965   771,878 
Cost of revenue:            
Platform  56,990   53,785   213,544   202,982 
Professional services and other  19,343   17,320   73,682   67,969 
Total cost of revenue  76,333   71,105   287,226   270,951 
Gross profit  177,654   138,176   673,739   500,927 
Operating expenses:            
Sales and marketing  73,848   69,735   290,885   253,349 
Research and development  81,862   76,057   302,589   263,054 
General and administrative  64,615   92,250   249,470   214,476 
Total operating expenses  220,325   238,042   842,944   730,879 
Loss from operations  (42,671)  (99,866)  (169,205)  (229,952)
Other expense, net            
Interest expense  (1,094)  (3,193)  (7,227)  (15,517)
Interest income  4,432   3,637   19,279   8,765 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  (1,488)     (1,488)   
Other income (expense), net  625   (467)  1,528   (72)
Total other income (expense), net  2,475   (23)  12,092   (6,824)
Loss before income taxes  (40,196)  (99,889)  (157,113)  (236,776)
Provision for income taxes  1,541   1,054   2,740   2,318 
Net loss  (41,737)  (100,943)  (159,853)  (239,094)
Adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders     (79,023)     (120,631)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(41,737) $(179,966) $(159,853) $(359,725)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.44) $(2.80) $(1.73) $(8.53)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share,
basic and diluted		  94,113,302   64,361,825   92,378,699   42,148,552 
             
             
Disaggregated Revenue            
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Subscription $192,044  $156,674  $712,292  $565,687 
Usage  53,085   43,400   213,126   173,799 
Platform revenue  245,129   200,074   925,418   739,486 
Professional services and other  8,858   9,207   35,547   32,392 
Total revenue $253,987  $209,281  $960,965  $771,878 


ServiceTitan, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
    
  As of January 31, 
  2026  2025 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $428,769  $441,802 
Restricted cash  166   711 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $11,963 and $4,698 as of January 31, 2026 and
January 31, 2025, respectively		  55,974   44,469 
Deferred contract costs, current  14,964   11,554 
Contract assets  57,777   45,926 
Prepaid expenses  25,894   24,791 
Other current assets  7,314   3,513 
Total current assets  590,858   572,766 
Restricted cash, noncurrent  417   333 
Deferred contract costs, noncurrent  14,748   10,608 
Property and equipment, net  38,902   56,667 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  18,627   24,025 
Internal-use software, net  39,246   35,775 
Intangible assets, net  176,743   214,952 
Goodwill  860,250   845,836 
Other assets  5,266   7,686 
Total assets $1,745,057  $1,768,648 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $52,262  $40,182 
Accrued personnel related expenses  83,095   80,160 
Deferred revenue, current  18,676   16,803 
Operating lease liabilities, current  14,052   12,996 
Short-term debt     1,073 
Other current liabilities  1,367   1,902 
Total current liabilities  169,452   153,116 
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent  37,322   47,327 
Long-term debt, net     104,014 
Other noncurrent liabilities  13,049   9,607 
Total liabilities  219,823   314,064 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2026
and 2025, respectively. 0 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025		      
Class A common stock, par value $0.001, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of
January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 81,956,537 shares and 76,644,240 shares
issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively		  82   77 
Class B common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of
January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 12,644,614 shares and 13,404,097 shares
issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively		  13   13 
Class C common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of
January 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. 0 shares
issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2026 and 2025		      
Additional paid-in capital  2,790,722   2,560,224 
Accumulated deficit  (1,265,583)  (1,105,730)
Total stockholders' equity  1,525,234   1,454,584 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,745,057  $1,768,648 




ServiceTitan, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Cash flows provided by operating activities            
Net loss $(41,737) $(100,943) $(159,853) $(239,094)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities		            
Depreciation and amortization expense  22,718   20,385   83,195   80,221 
Amortization of deferred contract costs  4,052   3,107   14,854   11,471 
Non-cash operating lease expense  4,990   1,394   5,777   6,340 
Stock-based compensation expense  54,399   94,679   197,115   163,729 
Loss on impairment and disposal of assets  2,707   772   10,985   39,358 
Change in valuation of contingent consideration           (135)
Deferred income taxes  764   (72)  1,691   1,182 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  74   113   457   327 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  1,488      1,488    
Provision for credit losses  1,964   872   9,324   3,688 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisition:            
Accounts receivable  (5,450)  (4,123)  (20,829)  (17,686)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (305)  (6,123)  (1,885)  (2,863)
Deferred contract costs  (6,442)  (5,270)  (22,405)  (15,781)
Contract assets  (3,616)  (1,962)  (11,851)  (6,597)
Other assets  (3,228)  3,193   (2,197)  2,661 
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses  5,212   (4,546)  12,096   (8,980)
Accrued personnel related expenses  8,708   14,046   2,744   23,165 
Operating lease liabilities  (5,622)  (1,588)  (12,029)  (9,418)
Other liabilities  22   712   (222)  2,133 
Deferred revenue  (117)  781   1,676   3,332 
Net cash provided by operating activities  40,581   15,427   110,131   37,053 
Cash flows used in investing activities            
Capitalized internal-use software  (4,369)  (3,638)  (19,877)  (17,799)
Purchase of property and equipment  (700)  (997)  (4,704)  (3,800)
Deposits for property and equipment  (106)     (477)   
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired        (19,781)  (1,184)
Net cash used in investing activities  (5,175)  (4,635)  (44,839)  (22,783)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities            
Payment of contingent consideration           (300)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  6,308   2,348   28,845   6,655 
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of underwriting costs     682,952      682,952 
Repayment of non-convertible preferred stock     (310,562)     (310,562)
Payment of debt arrangements  (106,227)  (70,268)  (107,032)  (71,618)
Payment of deferred initial public offering costs        (599)   
Costs associated with initial public offering     (7,502)     (8,451)
Shares repurchased for tax withholding for the settlement of restricted stock units           (18,963)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (99,919)  296,968   (78,786)  279,713 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (64,513)  307,760   (13,494)  293,983 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash            
Beginning of period  493,865   135,086   442,846   148,863 
End of period $429,352  $442,846  $429,352  $442,846 


Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, in total and for platform, and professional services and other, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) are useful in evaluating our operating performance.

These measures, however, have certain limitations in that they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included and do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies because not all companies and analysts calculate these measures in the same manner.

For the reasons set forth below, we believe that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, including the performance-based RSUs granted to our Co-Founders, and related employer payroll taxes to allow investors to make more meaningful comparisons of our performance between periods and to facilitate a comparison of our performance to those of other peer companies. Stock-based compensation may vary between periods due to various factors unrelated to our core performance, including as a result of the assumptions used in the valuation methodologies, timing and amount of grants and other factors. We exclude employer payroll taxes because the amounts vary based on timing and settlement or vesting of awards unrelated to our core operating performance. Moreover, stock-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that we exclude from our internal management reporting processes and when assessing our actual performance, budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods.
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We incur amortization expense for acquired intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is a non-cash expense that is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions, and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred, we exclude the amortization expense from our internal management reporting processes. We exclude these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning, and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well.
  • Restructuring charges. In connection with the workforce reductions that we implemented in fiscal 2025, we incurred employee-related expenses including severance and other termination benefits. We excluded these charges when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.
  • Loss on operating lease assets. We have incurred impairments on certain right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets. We believe that it is useful to exclude these charges when assessing the level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. In addition, we believe excluding such costs enhances the comparability between periods.
  • Acquisition-related items. We have incurred costs related to acquisitions, including legal, third-party valuation and due diligence, insurance costs, and one-time retention bonuses for employees of acquired companies. In addition, we periodically record the change to the fair value of contingent consideration related to past acquisitions. We exclude these items when assessing our actual performance and when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. We believe excluding these items allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our core operating results and those of other peer companies.

Non-GAAP EPS

We define non-GAAP basic EPS as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding giving effect to the weighted average of all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period including options to purchase common stock, restricted stock units, and acquisition indemnity shares withheld. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards is reflected in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury method.

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for investing activities for capitalized internal use software and less cash paid for purchases of, and deposits for, property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful indicator of our sources of liquidity and capital requirements that provides information to management and investors in evaluating the cash flow trends of our business. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate free cash flow or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently, which could reduce the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison. In addition, free cash flow does not reflect mandatory debt service and other non-discretionary expenditures that are required to be made under contractual commitments and does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period.


ServiceTitan, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(unaudited)
 
 Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
          
  Platform  Professional
Services and Other		  Total 
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Three Months Ended January 31,  Three Months Ended January 31, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025  2026  2025 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP gross profit $188,139  $146,289  $(10,485) $(8,113) $177,654  $138,176 
Stock-based compensation expense
and related employer payroll taxes		  2,058   1,570   1,458   1,133   3,516   2,703 
Amortization of acquired intangible
assets		  5,455   5,533   334   334   5,789   5,867 
Loss on operating lease assets  352   102   257   52   609   154 
Non-GAAP gross profit $196,004  $153,494  $(8,436) $(6,594) $187,568  $146,900 


  Platform  Professional
Services and Other		  Total 
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Three Months Ended January 31,  Three Months Ended January 31, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025  2026  2025 
GAAP gross margin  76.8%  73.1%  (118.4)%  (88.1)%  69.9%  66.0%
Stock-based compensation expense
and related employer payroll taxes		  0.8%  0.8%  16.5%  12.3%  1.4%  1.3%
Amortization of acquired intangible
assets		  2.2%  2.8%  3.8%  3.6%  2.3%  2.8%
Loss on operating lease assets  0.1%  0.1%  2.9%  0.6%  0.2%  0.1%
Non-GAAP gross margin  80.0%  76.7%  (95.2)%  (71.6)%  73.8%  70.2%
                         
* Totals may not foot due to rounding.                        


  Platform  Professional
Services and Other		  Total 
  Fiscal  Fiscal  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025  2026  2025 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP gross profit $711,874  $536,504  $(38,135) $(35,577) $673,739  $500,927 
Stock-based compensation expense
and related employer payroll taxes		  6,423   5,731   5,563   4,298   11,986   10,029 
Amortization of acquired intangible
assets		  22,102   21,902   1,336   1,786   23,438   23,688 
Restructuring charges     386      129      515 
Loss on operating lease assets  1,312   5,492   1,008   2,608   2,320   8,100 
Non-GAAP gross profit $741,711  $570,015  $(30,228) $(26,756) $711,483  $543,259 


  Platform  Professional
Services and Other		  Total 
  Fiscal  Fiscal  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025  2026  2025 
GAAP gross margin  76.9%  72.6%  (107.3)%  (109.8)%  70.1%  64.9%
Stock-based compensation expense
and related employer payroll taxes		  0.7%  0.8%  15.6%  13.3%  1.2%  1.3%
Amortization of acquired intangible
assets		  2.4%  3.0%  3.8%  5.5%  2.4%  3.1%
Restructuring charges  %  0.1%  %  0.4%  %  0.1%
Loss on operating lease assets  0.1%  0.7%  2.8%  8.1%  0.2%  1.0%
Non-GAAP gross margin  80.1%  77.1%  (85.0)%  (82.6)%  74.0%  70.4%
                         
* Totals may not foot due to rounding.                        


Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense      
       
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP sales and marketing expense $73,848  $69,735  $290,885  $253,349 
Stock-based compensation expense
and related employer payroll taxes		  (7,262)  (12,854)  (27,342)  (24,630)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  (5,245)  (5,575)  (21,741)  (22,237)
Restructuring charges           (292)
Loss on operating lease assets  (612)  (123)  (2,377)  (7,023)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $60,729  $51,183  $239,425  $199,167 



Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense      
       
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP research and development expense $81,862  $76,057  $302,589  $263,054 
Stock-based compensation expense
and related employer payroll taxes		  (16,414)  (18,993)  (56,255)  (47,053)
Acquisition-related items           (250)
Restructuring charges           (991)
Loss on operating lease assets  (582)  (126)  (2,261)  (6,837)
Non-GAAP research and development expense $64,866  $56,938  $244,073  $207,923 


Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense      
       
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP general and administrative expense $64,615  $92,250  $249,470  $214,476 
Stock-based compensation expense
and related employer payroll taxes		  (15,123)  (45,149)  (56,778)  (68,749)
Stock-based compensation expense -
Co-Founders performance based RSUs		  (13,514)  (14,980)  (53,618)  (14,980)
Acquisition-related items  (34)     (1,155)  (1,933)
Restructuring charges           (698)
Loss on operating lease assets  (1,115)  (231)  (3,992)  (17,189)
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $34,829  $31,890  $133,927  $110,927 


Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin      
       
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP loss from operations $(42,671) $(99,866) $(169,205) $(229,952)
Stock-based compensation expense and
related employer payroll taxes		  42,315   79,699   152,361   150,461 
Stock-based compensation expense -
Co-Founders performance based RSUs		  13,514   14,980   53,618   14,980 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  11,034   11,442   45,179   45,925 
Restructuring charges           2,496 
Acquisition-related items  34      1,155   2,183 
Loss on operating lease assets  2,918   634   10,950   39,149 
Non-GAAP income from operations $27,144  $6,889  $94,058  $25,242 


  Three Months Ended January 31,  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
GAAP operating margin  (16.8)%  (47.7)%  (17.6)%  (29.8)%
Stock-based compensation expense and
related employer payroll taxes		  16.7%  38.1%  15.9%  19.5%
Stock-based compensation expense -
Co-Founders performance based RSUs		  5.3%  7.2%  5.6%  1.9%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  4.3%  5.5%  4.7%  5.9%
Restructuring charges  %  %  %  0.3%
Acquisition-related items  %  %  0.1%  0.3%
Loss on operating lease assets  1.1%  0.3%  1.1%  5.1%
Non-GAAP operating margin  10.7%  3.3%  9.8%  3.3%
                 
* Totals may not foot due to rounding.                


Non-GAAP Net Income      
       
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
  (in thousands) 
GAAP net loss $(41,737) $(100,943) $(159,853) $(239,094)
Stock-based compensation expense and
related employer payroll taxes		  42,315   79,699   152,361   150,461 
Stock-based compensation expense -
Co-Founders performance based RSUs		  13,514   14,980   53,618   14,980 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  11,034   11,442   45,179   45,925 
Restructuring charges           2,496 
Acquisition-related items  34      1,155   2,183 
Loss on operating lease assets  2,918   634   10,950   39,149 
Income tax effects related to the above adjustments (4)  (939)  1,646   (1,715)  439 
Non-GAAP net income $27,139  $7,458  $101,695  $16,539 
             
(4) This amount represents adjustments for the current and deferred income tax effects on non-GAAP net income for the impact of the non-GAAP adjustments above.


Non-GAAP EPS
       
  Three Months Ended January
31, 2026 (5)		  Full Fiscal Year 2026 (5) 
  (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 
Numerator      
Non-GAAP net income $27,139  $101,695 
       
Denominator      
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic  94,113,302   92,378,699 
Effect of dilutive securities: Stock-based awards  5,667,591   7,078,864 
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted  99,780,893   99,457,563 
       
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.44) $(1.73)
Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $0.29  $1.10 
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $0.27  $1.02 
         
(5) ServiceTitan has not provided prior year non-GAAP EPS for the comparative three and twelve month periods ended January 31, 2025 because it does not believe such disclosure would provide meaningful supplemental information regarding an EPS trend due to the redeemable convertible preferred stock that was outstanding prior to our IPO.


Free Cash Flow      
       
  Three Months Ended January 31,  Fiscal 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
  (in thousands) 
Net cash provided by operating activities $40,581  $15,427  $110,131  $37,053 
Capitalized internal-use software  (4,369)  (3,638)  (19,877)  (17,799)
Purchase of property and equipment  (700)  (997)  (4,704)  (3,800)
Deposits for property and equipment  (106)     (477)   
Non-GAAP free cash flow $35,406  $10,792  $85,073  $15,454 

