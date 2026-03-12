Coherent Advances Scale-Across Networks with Significant Enhancements to Its Multi-Rail Transport Platform

SAXONBURG, Pa., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced advancements in its scale-across portfolio, including its multi-rail optical transport platform combined with its Datacenter Interconnect (DCI) transceivers. These innovations address the accelerating bandwidth and efficiency requirements demanded by artificial intelligence (AI) network expansion.

Coherent has significantly enhanced its compact multi-rail platform for improved efficiency in transport equipment, enabling four C+L band transport rails within a single 1RU in-line amplifier (ILA) card. This resource pooling innovation results in unprecedented system power efficiency and significantly higher transport capacity in the same system footprint.

This advancement is underpinned by several of Coherent’s proprietary and award-winning optical building blocks, including high-power multi-port 980nm pump lasers, octal dynamic gain equalizers (DGE), compact multi-port Optical Time Domain Reflectometers (OTDR), multi-port C+L Optical Channel Monitors (OCM), and ultra-high performance multi-port OCMs. These technologies leverage the company’s unique, broad, and deep vertical technology stack, ranging from advanced materials such as garnet, optics, and specialty fiber to components and subsystems.

Coherent’s DCI transceiver portfolio spans 100G, 400G, and 800G solutions currently in production, supporting hyperscale and carrier-class interconnect applications. The portfolio includes recently qualified 100G-ZR bi-directional (BiDi) modules designed to maximize existing fiber infrastructure utilization while enabling efficient metro and regional connectivity. Coherent is also expanding production of its new nano-Integrated Tunable Laser Assembly (nano-ITLA), which delivers extremely high optical output power with a narrow linewidth. Together, these solutions provide scalable, high-performance interconnect capabilities optimized for AI cluster scale-across and DCI architectures.

“AI traffic growth is fundamentally reshaping optical transport system architecture,” said Sunny Sun, Executive Vice President – Communications at Coherent. “Our innovations reflect the strength of our optical platforms and deep vertical technology stack, enabling meaningful gains in capacity density while maintaining efficiency and reliability. We are helping network operators scale infrastructure to meet the demands of AI-driven applications.”

A live demonstration of the multi-rail technology with the 800G-ZR DCI transceivers will take place at OFC 2026. Attendees are invited to visit Coherent at Booth 1401 to learn more about the company’s comprehensive portfolio of optical transport solutions powering AI-driven network infrastructure.

