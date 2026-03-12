Health Catalyst Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst,” Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“We closed 2025 with solid performance across our business, including total revenue of $311.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4 million,” said Ben Albert, CEO of Health Catalyst “In 2026, we are focused on the future and on positioning Health Catalyst for long‑term success. As I continue to assess the business, I see both meaningful opportunities and clear areas where we must improve. I am confident in the strengths that continue to differentiate this company. Our mission, our people, and our core capabilities, grounded in thousands of improvement projects and billions of dollars in validated impact, provide a solid foundation for delivering meaningful value to our clients and shareholders. My priority is to build on these strengths, address our challenges with clarity and discipline, and move the company forward with a renewed sense of focus and execution.”

Financial Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

Key Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year over Year Change

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Year over Year Change

2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP Financial Measures: (in thousands, except percentages) (in thousands, except percentages) Total revenue $ 74,679 $ 79,606 (6 )% $ 311,136 $ 306,584 1 % Gross profit $ 31,385 $ 28,618 10 % $ 120,356 $ 114,503 5 % Gross margin 42.0 % 35.9 % 38.7 % 37.3 % Net loss $ (91,025 ) $ (20,673 ) (340 )% $ (177,974 ) $ (69,502 ) (156 )% Non-GAAP Financial Measures:(1) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 39,962 $ 37,121 8 % $ 159,107 $ 149,533 6 % Adjusted Gross Margin 53.5 % 46.6 % 51.1 % 48.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,786 $ 7,911 74 % $ 41,408 $ 26,105 59 %

________________________

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Other Key Metrics

As of December 31, 2025

2024

Platform Clients(1)* 162 130 Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Dollar-based Retention Rate (Tech + TEMS)(2)* 93 % 102 %

__________________

(1) At the beginning of 2025, we updated the name and definition of this key metric. Platform Clients are defined as: (i) all Platform Clients as of December 31, 2024 under our historical definition (i.e., these clients will be included in our Platform Client count until they cease to have an active subscription as of the end of the period), and (ii) as of January 1, 2025, any technology client that signs contracts with at least $100,000 of incremental total annual recurring revenue (ARR) and non-recurring revenue in a given calendar year, inclusive of clients that come through acquisition if we first begin recognizing revenue for the client post-acquisition and that total ARR and non-recurring revenue exceeds $100,000 in that calendar year, so long as such client maintains an active subscription as of the end of the period. Once a client is designated as a Platform Client, it will continue to be a Platform Client unless it is no longer a client with an active subscription as of the end of the period. Please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about March 12, 2026 for additional information.

(2) Dollar-based Retention Rate (Tech + TEMS) is calculated as of a period end by starting with the sum of the technology ARR and Tech-Enabled Managed Services (TEMS) ARR from our Platform Clients as of the date 12 months prior to such period end (this calculation excludes professional services ARR and non-recurring revenue), calculating the sum of the ARR from these same clients as of the current period end (which includes any upsells and also reflects contraction or attrition over the trailing twelve months but excludes revenue from new Platform Clients added in the current period who were not clients at the beginning of such period; this current period ARR may include acquired ARR from clients that overlap with the Platform Clients in a given calendar year), and then dividing the current period ARR by the prior period ARR. Please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about March 12, 2026 for additional information.

* We anticipate sunsetting our reporting of this metric for 2026 and future years, and we anticipate providing new 2026 growth metrics in lieu of this metric in the future.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the first quarter of 2026, we expect:

Total revenue between $68 and $70 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $7 and $8 million

We have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, and therefore have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably forecasted.

We are not providing forward-looking guidance for the full year of 2026 at this time due to an ongoing internal strategic and operational review in connection with our CEO transition.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call to review the results today, Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 343-5172 for U.S. participants, or (203) 518-9856 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCATQ425.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,200 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst’s offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst Ignite™, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

Available Information

Our investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other matters related to our company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.healthcatalyst.com/), our investor relations website (https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and social media, including our and our CEO’s social media accounts such as LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/ben-albert-0a763b1/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/healthcatalyst/), in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, our growth strategies, our strategic priorities, and our financial outlook for Q1 2026. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or partners, clients reducing or eliminating their spend with us, client churn or down-selling in connection with the migration to Ignite or otherwise; (v) fluctuations in our project-based, non-recurring revenue, (vi) macroeconomic challenges (including high inflationary and/or high interest rate environments, tariffs, or market volatility and measures taken in response thereto), natural disasters or any new public health crises, and regional or global conflicts (including the conflicts in the Middle East); and (vii) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025 that was filed with the SEC on November 10, 2025 and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about March 12, 2026. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,814 $ 249,645 Short-term investments 44,918 142,355 Accounts receivable, net 59,128 57,182 Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,447 16,468 Total current assets 169,307 465,650 Property and equipment, net 33,838 29,394 Intangible assets, net 77,678 86,052 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,640 12,058 Goodwill 209,073 259,759 Other assets 6,107 6,016 Total assets $ 502,643 $ 858,929 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,363 $ 11,433 Accrued liabilities 18,697 26,340 Deferred revenue 56,107 53,281 Operating lease liabilities 3,779 3,614 Current portion of long-term debt 1,627 231,182 Total current liabilities 89,573 325,850 Long-term debt, net of current portion 151,624 151,178 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 410 249 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 14,208 16,291 Other liabilities 798 154 Total liabilities 256,863 493,722 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, and additional paid-in capital; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 72,027,332 and 64,043,799 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 1,608,840 1,552,714 Accumulated deficit (1,364,646 ) (1,186,672 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,586 (835 ) Total stockholders’ equity 245,780 365,207 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 502,643 $ 858,929





Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Technology $ 51,868 $ 51,598 $ 208,277 $ 194,852 Professional services 22,811 28,008 102,859 111,732 Total revenue 74,679 79,606 311,136 306,584 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology(1)(2)(3) 16,621 18,821 69,741 67,812 Professional services(1)(2)(3) 18,675 26,094 89,720 97,993 Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 35,296 44,915 159,461 165,805 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 10,172 11,242 52,477 54,387 Research and development(1)(2)(3) 9,911 15,002 49,770 57,950 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4) 11,044 15,681 49,559 56,817 Depreciation and amortization 12,882 10,266 50,500 41,431 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 81,454 — 110,223 — Total operating expenses 125,463 52,191 312,529 210,585 Loss from operations (86,080 ) (17,500 ) (160,854 ) (69,806 ) Interest and other expense, net (4,566 ) (2,548 ) (16,404 ) 637 Loss before income taxes (90,646 ) (20,048 ) (177,258 ) (69,169 ) Income tax provision 379 625 716 333 Net loss $ (91,025 ) $ (20,673 ) $ (177,974 ) $ (69,502 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.28 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (2.55 ) $ (1.15 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 70,998 62,377 69,896 60,185

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 103 $ 494 $ 822 $ 1,700 Professional services 466 1,759 3,653 6,041 Sales and marketing 1,077 3,123 7,866 12,120 Research and development 322 2,305 3,743 7,696 General and administrative 2,139 3,131 10,928 12,571 Total $ 4,107 $ 10,812 $ 27,012 $ 40,128

(2) Includes acquisition-related costs, net as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025 2024

Acquisition-related costs, net: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 2 $ 74 $ 120 $ 320 Professional services 8 103 208 433 Sales and marketing 5 53 421 791 Research and development 9 91 366 703 General and administrative 397 4,012 (3,201 ) 7,817 Total $ 421 $ 4,333 $ (2,086 ) $ 10,064

(3) Includes restructuring costs, as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Restructuring costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ — $ — $ 837 $ 79 Professional services — — 1,792 181 Sales and marketing 206 — 2,505 449 Research and development 35 — 3,317 443 General and administrative 761 — 1,262 936 Total $ 1,002 $ — $ 9,713 $ 2,088

(4) Includes non-recurring lease-related charges, as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Non-recurring lease-related charges: (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ — $ — $ 6,900 $ 2,200





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (177,974 ) $ (69,502 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 27,012 40,128 Depreciation and amortization 50,500 41,431 Investment discount and premium accretion (1,565 ) (4,757 ) Impairment of long-lived assets 6,900 2,200 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,930 2,685 Provision for expected credit losses 1,503 1,202 Amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and deferred financing costs 3,725 3,256 Deferred tax provision 81 77 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (7,063 ) (1,642 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 110,223 — Other (429 ) 141 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (1,809 ) 4,281 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,569 (50 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (11,512 ) 5,581 Deferred revenue 607 (7,012 ) Operating lease liabilities (3,967 ) (3,460 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 731 14,559 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 163,948 242,067 Purchases of short-term investments (65,132 ) (168,307 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (19,780 ) (14,274 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (41,114 ) (80,277 ) Purchases of property and equipment (968 ) (1,616 ) Purchases of intangible assets (805 ) (508 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 44 13 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 36,193 (22,902 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs — 152,277 Payment of deferred financing costs — (2,152 ) Repayment of debt (232,292 ) (959 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,510 2,411 Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 169 Repurchase of common stock (5,000 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (235,782 ) 151,746 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 27 (34 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (198,831 ) 143,369 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 249,645 106,276 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 50,814 $ 249,645



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Gross profit is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as revenue less cost of revenue, including depreciation and amortization of capitalized software development costs and acquired technology. We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by our revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as gross profit, adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, and (iv) restructuring costs, as applicable. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses.

We present both of these measures for our technology and professional services business. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall profitability.

The following is a reconciliation of our Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, in total and for technology and professional services, to gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 51,868 $ 22,811 $ 74,679 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (16,621 ) (18,675 ) (35,296 ) Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (4,581 ) — (4,581 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (3,417 ) — (3,417 ) Gross profit 27,249 4,136 31,385 Gross margin 52.5 % 18.1 % 42.0 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 4,581 — 4,581 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 3,417 — 3,417 Stock-based compensation 103 466 569 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 2 8 10 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 35,352 $ 4,610 $ 39,962 Adjusted Gross Margin 68.2 % 20.2 % 53.5 %

__________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the Upfront, Intraprise, ARMUS, and KPI Ninja acquisitions. For additional details refer to Notes 1, 2, and 7 in our consolidated financial statements.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 51,598 $ 28,008 $ 79,606 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (18,821 ) (26,094 ) (44,915 ) Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (3,455 ) — (3,455 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (2,618 ) — (2,618 ) Gross profit 26,704 1,914 28,618 Gross margin 51.8 % 6.8 % 35.9 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 3,455 — 3,455 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 2,618 — 2,618 Stock-based compensation 494 1,759 2,253 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 74 103 177 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 33,345 $ 3,776 $ 37,121 Adjusted Gross Margin 64.6 % 13.5 % 46.6 %

___________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses following the Lumeon, Carevive, ARMUS, and KPI Ninja acquisitions. For additional details refer to Notes 1, 2, and 7 in our consolidated financial statements.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 208,277 $ 102,859 $ 311,136 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (69,741 ) (89,720 ) (159,461 ) Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (18,588 ) — (18,588 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (12,731 ) — (12,731 ) Gross profit 107,217 13,139 120,356 Gross margin 51.5 % 12.8 % 38.7 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 18,588 — 18,588 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 12,731 — 12,731 Stock-based compensation 822 3,653 4,475 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 120 208 328 Restructuring costs(2) 837 1,792 2,629 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 140,315 $ 18,792 $ 159,107 Adjusted Gross Margin 67.4 % 18.3 % 51.1 %

__________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the Upfront, Intraprise, ARMUS, and KPI Ninja acquisitions. For additional details refer to Notes 1, 2, and 7 in our consolidated financial statements.

(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions and restructuring. For additional details refer to Note 11 in our consolidated financial statements.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional

Services Total Revenue $ 194,852 $ 111,732 $ 306,584 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (67,812 ) (97,993 ) (165,805 ) Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (16,150 ) — (16,150 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (10,126 ) — (10,126 ) Gross profit 100,764 13,739 114,503 Gross margin 51.7 % 12.3 % 37.3 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 16,150 — 16,150 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 10,126 — 10,126 Stock-based compensation 1,700 6,041 7,741 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 320 433 753 Restructuring costs(2) 79 181 260 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 129,139 $ 20,394 $ 149,533 Adjusted Gross Margin 66.3 % 18.3 % 48.8 %

___________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the Lumeon, Carevive, ARMUS, and KPI Ninja acquisitions. For additional details refer to Notes 1, 2, and 7 in our consolidated financial statements.

(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions and restructuring. For additional details refer to Note 11 in our consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) income tax provision (benefit), (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments, (vi) restructuring costs, (vii) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and (viii) non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable. We view acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities that are directly related to business combinations, as costs that are unpredictable, dependent upon factors outside of our control, and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that excluding restructuring costs, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable, allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and are not part of our ongoing operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (91,025 ) $ (20,673 ) $ (177,974 ) $ (69,502 ) Add: Interest and other (income) expense, net 4,566 2,548 16,404 (637 ) Income tax provision 379 625 716 333 Depreciation and amortization 12,882 10,266 50,500 41,431 Stock-based compensation 4,107 10,812 27,012 40,128 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 421 4,333 (2,086 ) 10,064 Restructuring costs(2) 1,002 — 9,713 2,088 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(3) 81,454 — 110,223 — Non-recurring lease-related charges(4) — — 6,900 2,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,786 $ 7,911 $ 41,408 $ 26,105

__________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net includes third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments. For additional details refer to Notes 1, 2, and 7 in our consolidated financial statements.

(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions and restructuring, impairment of discontinued capitalized software projects, and other miscellaneous charges. For additional details, refer to Note 11 in our consolidated financial statements.

(3) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets was recognized as a result of impairment indicators and quantitative tests indicating the fair values of the Technology and the Professional Services reporting units were below their respective carrying values as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025. For additional details, refer to Note 4 in our consolidated financial statements.

(4) Non-recurring lease-related charges includes lease-related impairment charges for the subleased portion of our office space. For additional details refer to Note 9 in our consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Operating Expenses

Adjusted Operating Expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as total operating expenses adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, (v) restructuring costs, and (vi) non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable. We view these adjustments to allow for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period-to-period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business. We believe Adjusted Operating Expenses provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our total operating expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Expenses, as well as a calculation of total operating expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses as a percentage of total revenue, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total operating expenses $ 125,463 $ 52,191 $ 312,529 $ 210,585 Less: Depreciation and amortization (12,882 ) (10,266 ) (50,500 ) (41,431 ) Stock-based compensation (3,538 ) (8,559 ) (22,537 ) (32,387 ) Acquisition-related costs, net(1) (411 ) (4,156 ) 2,414 (9,311 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(2) (81,454 ) — (110,223 ) — Restructuring costs(3) (1,002 ) — (7,084 ) (1,828 ) Non-recurring lease-related charges(4) — — (6,900 ) (2,200 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 26,176 $ 29,210 $ 117,699 $ 123,428 Total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue 168 % 66 % 100 % 69 % Adjusted Operating Expenses as a percentage of total revenue 35 % 37 % 38 % 40 %

__________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.

(2) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets was recognized as a result of impairment indicators and quantitative tests indicating the fair values of the Technology and the Professional Services reporting units were below their respective carrying values as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025. For additional details, refer to Note 4 in our consolidated financial statements.

(3) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 11 in our consolidated financial statements.

(4) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments, (iv) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, (v) restructuring costs, (vi) non-recurring lease-related charges, and (vii) non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes, as applicable. We believe Adjusted Net Income provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (91,025 ) $ (20,673 ) $ (177,974 ) $ (69,502 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 4,107 10,812 27,012 40,128 Amortization of acquired intangibles 8,885 7,029 35,487 28,654 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 421 4,333 (2,086 ) 10,064 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(2) 81,454 — 110,223 — Restructuring costs(3) 1,002 — 9,713 2,088 Non-recurring lease-related charges(4) — — 6,900 2,200 Non-cash interest expense related to debt 819 1,178 3,725 3,256 Adjusted Net Income $ 5,663 $ 2,679 $ 13,000 $ 16,888 Denominator: Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic 70,997,994 62,376,784 69,896,134 60,184,920 Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of dilutive securities 655,353 536,029 440,780 305,370 Non-GAAP weighted-average number of shares used in calculating Adjusted Net Income per share, diluted 71,653,347 62,912,813 70,336,914 60,490,290 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.28 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (2.55 ) $ (1.15 ) Adjusted Net Income per share, basic $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.19 $ 0.28 Adjusted Net Income per share, diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.18 $ 0.28

______________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net includes third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments, and the deferred tax valuation allowance release from acquisitions. For additional details refer to Notes 1, 2, 7, and 15 in our consolidated financial statements.

(2) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets was recognized as a result of impairment indicators and quantitative tests indicating the fair values of the Technology and the Professional Services reporting units were below their respective carrying values as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2025.For additional details, refer to Note 4 in our consolidated financial statements.

(3) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions, impairment of discontinued capitalized software projects, and other miscellaneous charges. For additional details, refer to Note 11 in our consolidated financial statements.

(4) Includes the lease-related impairment charge for the subleased portion of our corporate headquarters. For additional details refer to Note 9 in our consolidated financial statements.

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Kathryn Mykleseth

Director of Public Relations and Communications

media@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Hopper

SVP of Finance and Head of Investor Relations

ir@healthcatalyst.com