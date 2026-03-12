TRIP.COM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trip.com Group Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Trip.com (TCOM) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Trip.com securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Trip.com Group Limited (“Trip.com” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Trip.com securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 11, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) defendants recklessly understated the regulatory risk facing Trip.com as a result of its monopolistic business activities; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Trip.com’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.





On January 14, 2026, Trip.com issued a press release "announcing that it has received a notice of investigation from the State Administration for Market Regulations of the People's Republic of China (the ‘SAMR'). According to the notice, the SAMR has commenced an investigation involving the Company pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China."





On this news, Trip.com's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $12.90 per ADR, or 17.05%, to close at $62.78 per ADR on January 14, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Trip.com shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





