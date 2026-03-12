PHH Mortgage Receives 2025 Fannie Mae Star Performer Award for Servicing Excellence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHH Mortgage (“PHH” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced the Company achieved Fannie Mae’s 2025 Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Performer recognition in the General Servicing and Solution Delivery categories. PHH has earned STAR Performer recognition for five consecutive years.

“Being recognized once again by Fannie Mae for excellence in mortgage servicing reflects the strength of our hardworking team and our unwavering commitment to exceptional operational performance and achieving positive customer outcomes,” said Scott Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Servicing Officer of PHH Mortgage. “Our customer-first mindset combined with the servicing platform we have built and our continued integration of innovative technologies consistently delivers top-tier performance. We are proud of the work we do for our customers, clients, investors and the housing industry, and we look forward to continuing to deliver on our commitments to all those we serve.”

STAR Performer recognition is reserved for top performing servicers. For 2025, STAR Program participants are measured on the basis of their performance managing General Servicing (Transition to 60+ and Investor Reporting Score), Solution Delivery (60+ to Cure, Retention Efficiency, Liquidation Efficiency, and Six-Month Modification Performance), and Timeline Management (Transition to Beyond Time Frame). Each servicer’s performance in these metrics is compared against the performance of other Fannie Mae loans with similar credit characteristics.

PHH serviced or subserviced approximately 1.4 million loans with a total unpaid principal balance of $328 billion on behalf of more than 3,000 investors and over 100 subservicing clients as of December 31, 2025. During 2025, the Company expanded total servicing UPB by 9% and achieved a 15% increase in owned MSR UPB, both on a year-over-year basis. The Company’s extensive servicing capability includes forward, reverse, business purpose residential and small-balance commercial mortgages supported by a technology-enabled platform.

About Onity Group:

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit: www.onitygroup.com.

Onity Group expects to rebrand and formally change the name of its subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corporation, to Onity Mortgage Corporation effective March 23, 2026. Read the company’s press release here.

For Further Information Contact:

Dico Akseraylian, SVP, Corporate Communications

(856) 917-0066

mediarelations@onitygroup.com