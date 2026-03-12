RAMACO RESOURCES DEADLINE REMINDER: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Ramaco Resources Investors of the March 31st Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Ramaco (METC) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Ramaco securities between July 31, 2025 and October 23, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ramaco Resources, Inc. (“Ramaco” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:METC) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ramaco securities between July 31, 2025 and October 23, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 31, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

What are the Allegation Details?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendants had not commenced any significant mining activity at the Brook Mine after groundbreaking; (2) that no active work was taking place at the Brook Mine; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated development progress at the Brook Mine; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





On October 23, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ramaco’s Brook Mine in northern Wyoming is a “hoax” and a “Potemkin Mine” which was not, in fact, mined after its July groundbreaking. The report alleges that the Company “built this mine for show,” and reveals that, as shown by drone footage taken three months after the mine’s opening, no active work appears to have occurred. The report states that “[d]espite multiple site visits during working hours over several weeks” Wolfpack researchers “never observed the equipment mentioned in news reports or any active work.”





On this news, Ramaco’s stock price fell $3.81, or 9.6%, to close at $36.01 per share on October 23, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.





What are the Next Steps?

