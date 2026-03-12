MKS Inc. Announces SBTi Approval of Science-Based Emissions Reduction Targets

ANDOVER, Mass., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced that its near-term science-based emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

MKS has committed to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 42% by 2030, from a 2022 baseline year. The Company also has committed that 69% of its suppliers and customers by emissions covering purchased goods and services and use of sold products, will have science-based targets by 2030. The SBTi has independently assessed these targets and verified that they align with the 1.5°C Business Ambition trajectory, as recommended by the latest climate science.

“As a critical technology partner, we recognize the importance of reducing emissions across our value chain,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS. “The science-based targets approved by the SBTi provide a critical framework for accountability and progress, and we are dedicated to meeting these goals as part of our broader contribution to global decarbonization.”

The approved targets expand upon MKS’ initial commitment to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions, first announced in December 2023. Since then, the Company has recalculated its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions inventory to reflect a broader portion of its operations and has also expanded its calculation of Scope 3 categories relevant to MKS in line with SBTi criteria. These updates ensure that MKS’ emissions inventory reflects a more complete and accurate view of its operational and value‑chain footprint.

MKS reports on progress toward its climate goals in its annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

About MKS Inc.

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding MKS’ environmental goals. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are economic, political and/or regulatory conditions, technological advances or changes, the actions of our customers, suppliers, investors and other stakeholders, and the other factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

