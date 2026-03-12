Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds SDM Investors of the March 16, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Smart Digital Group Limited Securities Class Action

ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Smart Digital Group Limited (“SDM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDM). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SDM was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used and/or intended to use offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) SDM’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company’s stock price; and (4) as a result, SDM securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by either or both of the SEC and NASDAQ.

If you purchased SDM shares between May 5, 2025 and September 26, 2025, at 9:34 AM EST, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/smart-digital-group/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 16, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com