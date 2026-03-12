Ohio Virtual Academy Earns National RAMP® Designation for Excellence in School Counseling

MAUMEE, OHIO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), an online public school serving students statewide, has earned the Recognized ASCA Model Program® (RAMP®) designation from the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), a national recognition awarded to schools whose counseling programs demonstrate strong alignment with the ASCA National Model® framework and measurable impact on student success.

The RAMP designation is a highly selective recognition that reflects a school’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive, data-informed school counseling program that supports students’ academic achievement, social-emotional development, and postsecondary readiness. The designation is valid for five years.

According to ASCA, more than 1,300 schools nationwide have earned the RAMP designation since the program’s inception in 2004. Ohio Virtual Academy is currently one of only four schools in Ohio holding the recognition.

“This is an extremely difficult and time-consuming process, and few schools in the nation are able to claim this designation,” said Kyle Wilkinson, executive director of Ohio Virtual Academy. “I’m incredibly proud of the entire counseling team for their dedication to our students and families. This recognition reflects the high-level support services OHVA provides every day.”

The RAMP application requires schools to submit a full year of evidence demonstrating implementation of the ASCA National Model through data-driven counseling practices, including program goals, student support services, planning tools, and measurable outcomes. Applications are reviewed by a national committee using a detailed scoring rubric.

“Earning the RAMP designation requires thorough documentation and clear evidence that the counseling program is making a measurable difference for students,” said Cristina Foster, lead school counselor at Ohio Virtual Academy. “Our counselors are focused on supporting students academically, socially, and emotionally while helping them plan for their futures. Their goals matter, and their growth is intentional.”

Ohio Virtual Academy’s 35 school counselors serve approximately 16,700 students in grades K–12 and bring decades of experience supporting students academically, socially and emotionally. The team is organized by grade bands and includes specialized counselors supporting career and technical education pathways and students who need additional academic support.

Delivering comprehensive counseling support in an online environment presents unique challenges, particularly when it comes to student access and engagement. OHVA counselors address this by connecting with students through multiple channels, including phone calls, email check-ins, and one-on-one virtual meetings, ensuring students receive the support they need wherever they are.

“Students choose online learning for many reasons, and many benefit from the flexibility and individualized support our model provides. This recognition shows what’s possible when a counseling program is intentionally designed to support students in an online learning environment.” Megan Daley, OHVA student support principal, said.

Ohio Virtual Academy will be formally recognized for its achievement at the ASCA Annual Conference in New Orleans during the RAMP Recognition Dinner on July 13, 2026.

The designation will remain in effect through the 2030–2031 school year, at which point the school may apply again to maintain its RAMP status.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is a tuition-free, full-time online public charter school serving students in grades K–12 throughout Ohio. Guided by the motto “We are accountable, respectful, engaged,” OHVA is committed to providing personalized learning experiences that meet the unique needs of each student. The school offers tailored education options and support from state-certified teachers to ensure academic success. Powered by K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, OHVA benefits from more than 25 years of expertise in online education. Learn more at https://ohva.k12.com/.